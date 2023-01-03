The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.

Read full article on original website
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his children from drowning: reports
Former Cleveland Browns star running back Peyton Hillis is in critical condition after heroically saving his children from drowning in the ocean, according to multiple reports. Hillis’ children are reportedly OK, and it is unclear exactly how Hillis was injured in the incident. The news was first tweeted by...
Urban Meyer, ‘dumpster fire.’ Why the former Ohio State, Jacksonville Jaguars coach is being roasted on Twitter
Urban Meyer, dumpster fire. That was one adjective used to describe the former Ohio State head coach on Twitter Saturday night, but there were plenty more after the Jacksonville Jaguars knocked off the Tennessee Titans to clench the AFC South and a playoff berth. It marked a remarkable turnaround, the...
Damar Hamlin addresses fans for first time since his cardiac arrest. Here’s what the Bills safety said
Damar Hamlin’s incredible road back from the cardiac arrest he suffered in his Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday continued Saturday as he took to Instagram to address his fans. “When you put real love out into the world it comes backs to you (three...
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars football live stream (01/08/23): How to watch, time, channel
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) The Titans are currently on a six-game losing streak. They suffered a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans (2-12-1) on Dec. 24— they also lost badly to the Cowboys last week, 27-13— where the team’s quarterback Malik Willis was 14-of-23 passing with just 99 yards and two interceptions. Derrick Henry had a productive day rushing on the ground where he had 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.
‘I don’t like how he went down’: Recordings released from medical personnel on Damar Hamlin collapse
A website that tracks emergency radio traffic publicly posted conversations between medical personnel after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Bills confirmed that he has since made “remarkable improvement.”
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect goes limp, stretchered off after hitting head on ice in ‘scary scene’ during Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game
UPDATE: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton provides Filip Hallander update after Penguins top prospect’s scary injury. Just days after Damar Hamlin’s frightening cardiac arrest and collapse on Monday Night Football, another frightening scene unfolded — this time in minor league hockey — Friday night. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander fell...
Buffalo could have slashed Damar Hamlin’s salary in half this week. Here’s what Bills did instead
There is often little protection for players, especially young players drafted late, tucked away in the language of those NFL contracts. And that was the case for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bills placed Hamlin on injured reserve earlier this week following the cardiac arrest he suffered in Monday’s...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Free Live Stream (1/7/23): How to watch NFL, channel, time, odds
This certainly is a business trip for Kansas City. Following the NFL’s decision to cancel Monday’s previously suspended game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, the Chiefs can now claim the AFC’s top seed with a victory at Las Vegas. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Fans...
