The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.

WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) The Titans are currently on a six-game losing streak. They suffered a 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans (2-12-1) on Dec. 24— they also lost badly to the Cowboys last week, 27-13— where the team’s quarterback Malik Willis was 14-of-23 passing with just 99 yards and two interceptions. Derrick Henry had a productive day rushing on the ground where he had 23 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO