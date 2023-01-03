ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The beautiful way fans honored Damar Hamlin following his Monday Night Football injury and how it will help kids in western Pa.

By Brian Linder
 5 days ago
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
