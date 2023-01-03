ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Metals Corp Provides Corporate and Exploration Updates

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0djz_0k1gMIBB00

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the “Company” or “Arizona Metals”) is pleased to provide a year-end review and updates on both its Kay and Sugarloaf Projects. During 2022, the Company completed approximately 33,000 metres of core drilling at the Kay Mine Deposit (some highlights below), received drill permits for both the Central and Western Targets, and initiated drilling on targets outside the Kay Mine Deposit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005025/en/

Figure 1. Road construction for pads W1 and W2 at the Western Target commenced in December 2022, with completion expected during Q1’2023. Drilling commenced at pad C1 in November 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Marc Pais, CEO, commented “As we begin 2023, I want to take a moment to reflect on the past year and share some of our accomplishments. First, I want to thank our shareholders for your continued support and belief in Arizona Metals. Your trust and investment has been a driving force in creating one of the best-financed explorers listed on the TSX, and advancing what we believe to be one of the world’s premier VMS exploration projects.

This past year has been a challenging one, with the global pandemic continuing to delay some aspects of our work programs. Despite these challenges, our team has remained focused and dedicated to delivering on our commitments and adapting to the changing landscape. We are pleased to report that towards the end of 2022 we did see a marked improvement in permitting timelines, and the Kay Mine Project is now fully-permitted to complete the Phase 3 drill program of 76,000 metres.

Looking forward, we will continue to focus on delivering value and driving long-term growth for our shareholders, alongside the Kay and Sugarloaf local communities.

The Company is fully-funded (with $58 million in cash at Sept 30, 2022) to complete the remaining 8,600 meters planned for the Phase 2 program at Kay (budgeted at $3.6 million), as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the Phase 3 program (budgeted at $32 million), which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading west of the Kay Mine Deposit, as well as possible northern and southern extensions of the Kay Mine Deposit.

2022 Highlights:

December 2022: Roadwork to Western Target commenced

November 2022: Initiated drilling from Central pads

November 2022: Completed Central Target roads and pads

October 2022: Received Western Target drill and road permits

October 2022: Welcomed Rosa Rojas Espinosa, MSc, as an Independent Director to the Board

October 2022: Graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange to TSX

September 2022: Surpassed 70,000 m drilling on the Kay project

June 2022: Included in the TSX Battery Metals Index

June 2022: Received Central Target drill and road permits

April 2022: Warrant exercises increased working capital by $15 million

2022 Kay Mine Project Drilling Highlights:

KM-22-60: 93.3 m at 8.3 g/t AuEq , incl. 17.5 m at 29.6 g/t AuEq

KM-22-58: 68.4 m at 7.2 g/t AuEq , incl. 7.3 m at 10.1 g/t AuEq and 10.5 m at 22.9 g/t AuEq

KM-22-57C: 100.9 m at 2.5% CuEq , incl. 8.5 m at 8.6% CuEQ and 5.3 m at 6.6% CuEq

KM-22-74: 39.0 m at 4.2 g/t AuEq , incl. 7.2 m at 6.0 g/t AuEq and 9.8 m at 6.1 g/t AuEq

KM-22-57B: 125 . 3 m at 3.2% CuEq , incl . 1.8 m at 9.9% CuEq and 7.3 m at 7.7% CuEq

Kay Mine Project Update

Exploration Drilling

In October 2022, the Company announced that it had received permit approval from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) for two new drill pads, located approximately 1,200 metres west of the Kay Mine Deposit (pads W1 and W2 in Figure 1 below). These new pads will allow for testing of the Western Target, while also allowing for drilling of additional coincident anomalies located between the Central and Western Targets. The Central and Western Targets were previously defined based on coincident structural, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies (through extensive ground mapping, electromagnetic and gravity surveys).

A bond in the amount of US$21,398 for pads W1 and W2 was posted with the BLM and approved in December 2022. Road construction for the Western pads commenced in December 2022, with completion expected in Q1’2023. Construction of the Central Target drill roads and pads was also completed in November 2022, and drilling from Central pad C1 commenced in November 2022.

There are currently 6 holes with assays pending from the Kay Mine Deposit and 9 holes from testing targets north and south of the main Kay deposit (from pads 4, 5, and 6). For the Central Target, there are 6 holes pending from pad 7, drilled from east to west, and one hole from pad C1, drilled from west to east.

Kay Metallurgical Testing

SGS Canada Inc. has created four composites from Kay drill hole samples, which include copper mineralization, zinc-lead mineralization, zinc-lead-copper mineralization, and high-grade gold mineralization. Test work underway includes bond work index, flotation, density, gravity recovery, and detailed characterization of mineralogy. Results are expected in H2’2023.

Sugarloaf Metallurgical Testing

As a follow up to successful Bottle Roll tests completed on Sugarloaf drill core in 2021 (average recoveries of 76% Au with cyanide leaching), approximately 700 kg of additional drill core is undergoing conventional crushing, high-pressure grinding, agglomeration, and cyanide leaching at Kappes Cassiday and Associates’ facilities in Nevada. Results are expected during H1’2023.

Table 1: 2022 Kay Mine Project Drilling Highlights

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent

Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq%

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ 1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a “proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver.” The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a “qualified person” (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of “100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold” at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101–Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, the resumption of drilling and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Not for distribution to US newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230102005025/en/

CONTACT: For further information:

Marc Pais

President and CEO Arizona Metals Corp.

(416) 565-7689

mpais@arizonametalscorp.com

www.arizonametalscorp.com

KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Arizona Metals Corp.

PUB: 01/03/2023 05:00 AM/DISC: 01/03/2023 05:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

USA Sees 6B Barrel Rise in Crude Oil and Lease Condensate Proved Reserves

Proved reserves of U.S. crude oil and lease condensate increased by 6.2 billion barrels, or 16 percent, from 2020 to 2021, a new report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has highlighted. These proved reserves stood at 44.4 billion barrels at year end 2021, compared to 38.2 billion barrels...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want

I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
VIRGINIA STATE
rigzone.com

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Main Market

Saudi Arabia cut oil prices for Asia, signaling that demand in its main market remains sluggish as economies slow and coronavirus cases in China surge. Brent crude futures have slumped from almost $125 a barrel in June to less that $80, with prices dropping 7.5% this week. High interest rates and a strong dollar have hit demand in the US, Europe and China. Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the International Monetary Fund, this week said she expected one-third of the global economy to enter a recession this year.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!

Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
insideevs.com

Tesla Reminds California How Much It Contributes To Its Economy

Despite opening a new factory in Austin, Texas and moving its corporate headquarters there, Tesla remains heavily involved in California. And it wants people to know that. The thing is everyone familiar with Tesla is aware of this, yet the automaker felt the need to remind everyone how big it is in the Golden State in a rare blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range

Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Tree Hugger

A 'Rebound Effect' May Cancel The Energy Benefits of Insulation

Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
Agriculture Online

John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023

As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
The Associated Press

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union’s bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company. It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn’t offer details. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.
BURLINGTON, IA
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli nanosatellite a breakthrough in quantum communications

TAU-SAT3, launched Tuesday on a SpaceX rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, will pave the way towards quantum communication via a nanosatellite, Tel Aviv University reported on Wednesday. TAU- SAT3 was launched to an altitude of 550 kilometers (340 miles) and will orbit the earth for five years carrying out...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy