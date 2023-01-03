Read full article on original website
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must TryTravel MavenSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Funding the Future of Health and Wellness in our CommunityH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
Weekend Sounds January 6-8
BRADENTON — The 941 music scene is coming into 2023 strong! Live music lovers will find multiple shows of various genres to choose from this weekend, with some notable shows lined up on Friday and Saturday nights right here in Bradenton. Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?
We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future
Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal
After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
What Does the 2023 Rental Market Hold for Sarasota-Manatee?
Rent growth comes back down to earth, but remains high. According to national rent data by Apartment List, 2021 national rent levels shattered the record for the fastest growth in its history which dates back to 2017. The median rent nationwide increased by 17.6 percent, from $1,099 in January 2021 to $1,293 in December 2021.
Commission OKs owner's rep for SPAC architect selection
Before the initial discussion about forming a blue ribbon committee to explore the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall should a replacement building become reality, City Manager Marlon Brown at Tuesday's City Commission meeting introduced a request to engage the services of Professional Facilities Management as an owner's representative on an as-needed basis.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees
• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells
The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/ Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)
Saturday Morning Shoppe Coming To Tropicana Field Parking Lot This Weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Saturday Morning Shoppe will host its first market of 2023 in Lot 4 of the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 12-5 p.m. The New Year’s Break Pop-up Shop will feature more than 100 local artists, makers, and
