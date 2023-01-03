ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

thebradentontimes.com

Weekend Sounds January 6-8

BRADENTON — The 941 music scene is coming into 2023 strong! Live music lovers will find multiple shows of various genres to choose from this weekend, with some notable shows lined up on Friday and Saturday nights right here in Bradenton. Check out the Bradenton Times Weekend Sounds to see what bands you can catch and where.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch

Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL

Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
SIESTA KEY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?

We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future

Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota city leaders side with Bath & Racquet redeveloper in appeal

After two years and several changes in proposals, the Sarasota Planning Board in November finally approved a site plan and rezoning to redevelop the Sarasota Bath & Racquet Club off South Tamiami Trail. Shuttered since 2020, developer Sarasota Springs LLC is planning to rebuild the club with tennis and pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities

The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Does the 2023 Rental Market Hold for Sarasota-Manatee?

Rent growth comes back down to earth, but remains high. According to national rent data by Apartment List, 2021 national rent levels shattered the record for the fastest growth in its history which dates back to 2017. The median rent nationwide increased by 17.6 percent, from $1,099 in January 2021 to $1,293 in December 2021.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Commission OKs owner's rep for SPAC architect selection

Before the initial discussion about forming a blue ribbon committee to explore the future of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall should a replacement building become reality, City Manager Marlon Brown at Tuesday's City Commission meeting introduced a request to engage the services of Professional Facilities Management as an owner's representative on an as-needed basis.
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Commissioners To Discuss Beach Parking Fees

• Historically, Englewood Beach utilized: Attended gate. parking, Pay and Display Parking, Pay by Space for. • Currently all parking operations use ParkMobile app for. It can get confusing for some beaches in Englewood being in Charlotte County and also in Sarasota County. Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park is a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
thrillgeek.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced their exciting lineup of events for 2023, offering guests never-ending fun and entertainment options including one-of-a-kind seasonal festivities, a world-class lineup of concerts and events included with park admission, and thrilling attractions such as the award-winning Iron Gwazi and the new Serengeti Flyer opening in Spring 2023.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells

The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

PGT Innovations CEO elected as chair of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority Board

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door categories, is pleased to announce that Jeff Jackson, the organization’s president and CEO, was recently elected board chair of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005997/en/ Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)
SARASOTA, FL

