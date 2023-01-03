Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Snow Creek Methodist to hold first regular service since 2021
I took my mom to the Presbyterian church I attend a few years ago. She had attended a Baptist church since she was born and had never been to any other church. Presbyterians always have a bulletin they follow that goes along with that day’s service. It lists upcoming birthdays and anniversaries and who needs to be added to our prayer list. She was reading over it intently and doing just fine until I said, “Now Mommy, when they start passing the snake around and it gets to you just hold up your palm and say, ‘Pass,’ remember you are a visitor.” She jerked her head around, “Whaaat?”
Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts. The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year. The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on...
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A. Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A. First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A. Hampton Inn Statesville,...
Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System
Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999
Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!
ROUNDUP: North Iredell turns back Hickory
OLIN—North Iredell overcame a slow start Friday to beat Hickory 46-36 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action. The Raiders (9-5, 3-1) trailed 11-3 after the first quarter but led 18-13 at halftime. They outscored the Red Tornadoes (5-7, 1-2) 20-9 in the fourth quarter. Lily Ward led North Iredell...
PHOTOS: Statesville vs. West Iredell
Scenes from Friday night's boys and girls basketball games between West Iredell and visiting Statesville.
Statesville man struck by passing vehicle's mirror Tuesday
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle’s mirror on Turnersburg Highway. The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenneth Basil Stewart, 34, of Statesville, was walking along Turnersburg Highway near North Point Boulevard when he was struck by the side view mirror of a passing vehicle. The vehicle was traveling north and was in the outside lane of travel and Stewart was walking on the side of the road, police said.
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 16-20
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 18-20. Furniture Set Deals, FurnitureSetDeals.com, Furniture Home Décor, LLC, Mooresville. Fresh Start Lawn Service, Robert A. Nichols, Statesville. Journey Eventures, Amy Robb, Iredell County. Homesley Build, Homesley Homes, David Mitchell Homesley Jr.,...
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Statesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Iredell Memorial Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023
Iredell Memorial Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Tuesday. Mother Hannah Boles and father Christopher Boles arrived at Iredell Memorial early Tuesday morning. Just three hours later, the Taylorsville couple welcomed their daughter, Sarah Rebecca Boles, into the world at 8:36 a.m. Both mother and daughter are healthy and doing well.
Kennesaw State hosts McKee and Queens
Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-1 ASUN) at Queens Royals (12-4, 2-1 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Queens -3.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens' 75-74 win against the Bellarmine Knights. The Royals are 5-0 in home games. Queens...
Jones' 20 lead Florida International past Charlotte 62-60
MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones had 20 points and Florida International beat Charlotte 62-60 on Thursday night. Jones had eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-7). Arturo Dean finished 7 of 13 from the field to add 15 points. Mohamed Sanogo recorded nine points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Hartman officially announces transfer to Notre Dame
Rumor and speculation turned into resignation and reality on Thursday, when Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman formally announced his transfer to Notre Dame. Hartman announced his move on his Twitter page. All it said was “Onward,” and it included side-by-side pictures of Hartman wearing the navy jersey with the interlocking “ND” on the left shoulder and the number 10, matching the number he wore during his career with the Demon Deacons.
Statesville man arrested on drug charge after traffic stop
A traffic stop for an equipment violation led to the arrest of a Statesville man on a drug charge. Christopher David Quattlebaum, 30, of Gay Street, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and felony maintaining a vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $7,500.
