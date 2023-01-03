Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
East Meets West: Acupuncture For Animals in Honor of Chinese New Year
In honor of the Chinese New Year, Animal Fair investigates the medical potential of veterinary acupuncture. Dex, the schnauzer, was having trouble walking. The eleven-year-old also had a history of liver problems, which made his owner, Sally Hinkle, wary of using traditional arthritis medication. So Hinkle turned to Dr. Terry Brockman, a vet with over 20 years of experience and Nashville’s only certified veterinary acupuncturist. Dr. Brockman placed a line of small needles just below the surface of the skin at precise points along Dex’s back. “I’d see a difference the next day,” Hinkle says. “He’d be out trotting on our walks, and keeping up, being real alert.”
Am I putting my guests to sleep or are they all perpetually exhausted? ∣ Ervolino
I had four friends over for my New Year’s Eve dinner. On the menu: Lasagna, roast beef, braised vegetables and salad. Also on the menu: “Meet the Fabelmans,” the newest Steven Spielberg movie, which I intended to rent ($19.99) or buy ($24.99) for my guests. One week...
Who knew something so prickly could be so cute? Adopt a hedgehog!
You want a pet but you’re allergic to cats and dogs? You want a quiet companion? You like unlikely and unconventional animals? The hedgehog is the right pet for you!. Hedgehogs are native species to England, Europe, Africa and Asia. Those who are kept as pet in North America are Pygmy Hedgehogs from Central Africa.
