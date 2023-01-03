In honor of the Chinese New Year, Animal Fair investigates the medical potential of veterinary acupuncture. Dex, the schnauzer, was having trouble walking. The eleven-year-old also had a history of liver problems, which made his owner, Sally Hinkle, wary of using traditional arthritis medication. So Hinkle turned to Dr. Terry Brockman, a vet with over 20 years of experience and Nashville’s only certified veterinary acupuncturist. Dr. Brockman placed a line of small needles just below the surface of the skin at precise points along Dex’s back. “I’d see a difference the next day,” Hinkle says. “He’d be out trotting on our walks, and keeping up, being real alert.”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO