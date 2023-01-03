Read full article on original website
Related
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
dailypaws.com
4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022
Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
Oklahoma Vet Warns Pet Owners About Spread Of Dog Flu
There's been recent outbreaks of canine influenza, known as the dog flu, that can impact pets. The virus has similar symptoms to the flu that humans can contract, but it's not transmissible between dogs and humans. There are two known strains in the United States, H3N8 and H3N2. Most unvaccinated...
iheart.com
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
Adoption Option: Meet Mike, 9-month-old border collie
Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie.
Tips to Save Money as A Pet Owner
Though most people love to have a few pets, the truth is that they can be expensive. Feeding good food may be over your budget. Then, there are veterinary bills! Everything adds up.
Everything Dog Owners Should Know About Canine Flu and How it Is Affecting Pets This Winter
Dr. Lori Teller, the president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, shares her tips for keeping dogs safe from canine influenza during the winter and year-round Unfortunately, dogs are not free from the aches and pains of the flu. As humans in the U.S. battle a flu season longer and more severe than most in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the country's dogs are facing flu outbreaks of their own. "Canine Influenza [also called canine flu and dog flu] is a...
How much is pet insurance for a dog?
Veterinary expenses can be substantial if your pet suddenly becomes ill or injured. Pet owners spent a record $34.3 billion on veterinary care and related expenditures in 2021, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). If the potential for expensive vet bills concerns you, pet insurance may be an option worth exploring to help offset the costs.
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
First U.S. winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The first major U.S. winter storm system of the year dumped a frosty mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet from the Northern Plains to the Upper Great Lakes region on Tuesday while posing a tornado and flood threat to a large swath of the South.
Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes
Meteorologist Angie Lassman reports on the storm system moving across the central Plains and Upper Midwest as well as the heavy rain in the West.Jan. 2, 2023.
Tips For Adopting A New Pet
Whether you are on your first pet or you are ready to expand your family with a new fur ball, this can be a challenging time. It isn’t easy to find the right pet to fit into your life.
animalfair.com
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
Storm in California leaves over 330,000 without power, more rough weather ahead
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California late on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.
wtaj.com
The warm weather pattern will fade over the next couple of days
Thursday will be mild for January standards, but significantly cooler than recent days. We will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. A shower cannot be ruled out by the end of the day, especially in the counties along Route 219. A second front...
animalfair.com
East Meets West: Acupuncture For Animals in Honor of Chinese New Year
In honor of the Chinese New Year, Animal Fair investigates the medical potential of veterinary acupuncture. Dex, the schnauzer, was having trouble walking. The eleven-year-old also had a history of liver problems, which made his owner, Sally Hinkle, wary of using traditional arthritis medication. So Hinkle turned to Dr. Terry Brockman, a vet with over 20 years of experience and Nashville’s only certified veterinary acupuncturist. Dr. Brockman placed a line of small needles just below the surface of the skin at precise points along Dex’s back. “I’d see a difference the next day,” Hinkle says. “He’d be out trotting on our walks, and keeping up, being real alert.”
2023's Biggest Pet Trend Could Only Have Emerged in a Post-Pandemic World
Have you noticed the traffic jam of canines on your sidewalk? You’ve definitely taken note of the droppings left behind by not-so-civic-minded individuals. Maybe the board even voted to add those nice little doggie waste stations with a free supply of poop bags. Your favorite coffee shop with a big “no pets allowed” sign is now home to several remote-working furry companions and every other car you pass seems to have the happy head of Golden Retriever sticking out, eating the wind. And was that a cat…on a leash?
Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.
10 million in the Midwest are battling snow and ice, while the South is reeling from suspected tornadoes. NBC News' Miguel Almaguer has details on the severe weather system wreaking havoc across the U.S.Jan. 4, 2023.
denver7.com
How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet
While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
Comments / 0