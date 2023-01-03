ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System

Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.
STATESVILLE, NC
vanishinggeorgia.com

Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte

When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999

Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts. The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year. The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $315,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
CATAWBA, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A. Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A. First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A. Hampton Inn Statesville,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

How to get free compost in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
SALISBURY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy