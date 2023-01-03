Read full article on original website
Balloon release to be held for Shanquella Robinson's birthday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury will host a balloon release Sunday in honor of the birthday of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old Charlotte woman who mysteriously died while on vacation with a group of friends in Mexico. The balloon will be held in honor of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Olin Isenhour hangs up volunteer vest after 14 years at Iredell Health System
Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999
Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Twenty-two arrested in recent drug investigations
Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said 22 people were arrested on drug-related charges in recent round-up efforts. The arrests, he said, stem from investigations conducted in the latter part of 2022 and this year. The majority of these suspects have significant criminal histories, Campbell said. Ten of these suspects were on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION - NO HOA. 1692 Sqft Split-level home on .40 acre lot in quiet established neighborhood in Catawba. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath / Bonus room home features spacious rooms and custom home amenities. Open living concept with a beautiful Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and White all-wood shaker style cabinets. Stainless Steel Oven/Range, Dishwasher & Micro. Large Master suite features big walk-in closet and a private bath suite complete with waterproof LVP flooring and a large dual vanity. Spacious 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Bonus room above garage features additional small room, perfect for a home office or simply extra storage. Engineered laminate in Kitchen, Living room, Hallway and Bedrooms. Waterproof LVP flooring in both Bathrooms and Laundry room. Matching cabinets and granite countertops throughout the home. Large back deck. 1-car attached garage - see notes. Close to both HWY-16 and I-40 for easy access to either Denver, Charlotte, Hickory or Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Dec. 25-31
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 25-31. Athenas Café, 591 River Highway, Suite N, Mooresville, 98/A. Burger King #709, 3102 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 96.50/A. First Watch #637 Mooresville, 171 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 97/A. Fujisan Sushi, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A. Hampton Inn Statesville,...
How to get free compost in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Calling all Salisbury gardeners! The City of Salisbury is giving away free compost at the Grants Creek Compost Facility every Friday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday, Salisbury residents can pick up unlimited compost at no charge. All that's asked is you bring your own container. Want compost by the truckload? That's fine too -- just supply the truck.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for January 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 8 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
Transformative changes in Charlotte's historic Brookhill Village
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some might call it a dream deferred, while others call it a bunch of broken promises, but one thing is clear: Transformative changes are underway in Charlotte's Brookhill Village. “It's about opportunities for families who deserved affordable housing,” said Antoine Dennard with Quore Real Estate Advisors,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman health inspections – Week of Jan. 2
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 23-29: Hawthorne’s NY Pizza & Bar, 14205 Reese Blvd. – 97.5. Red Rocks Cafe, 8712 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Savory Moments, 12125 Statesville Road – 99.5. Cornelius. Harris Teeter, deli/bakery,...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
Iredell County residents dealing with brown and sludgy drinking water
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Place your bets on what is coming out of some Iredell County residents' faucets. If you ask homeowners, they describe it as barbeque sauce or even tea. But that's not what it's supposed to be. It's water that residents are expected to be able to use when drinking, cooking and bathing.
wccbcharlotte.com
‘It’s Miserable’: People Living At Statesville Apartment Complex Without Water For Nearly 2 Weeks
STATESVILLE, N.C. — For nearly two weeks, Addison Striker said he’s been living without water in a flood damaged apartment. ” It’s just a mess. It’s completely torn up there,” Striker said. He lives at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville, in a unit...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
