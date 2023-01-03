Iredell Memorial Hospital is now missing a familiar face. For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour has been a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary. The 88-year-old Statesville resident has accrued more than 2,600 hours as a volunteer in his more than two decades of service. And although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday. “Iredell was the hospital I chose for my own needs. When I came to the hospital one day and saw what the volunteers were doing, I decided to become one too,” said Isenhour.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO