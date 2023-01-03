Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the investigation into the gruesome killings of four Idaho college students that caught the nation’s attention. After 19,000 tips were submitted to police a break in the case led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in the Poconos Friday .

Just hours away from Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing in Stroudsburg. The case has brought the attention of the public and news networks from across the country to a small town in the Poconos.

Dozens of state police and law enforcement are blocking off parts of the courthouse ahead of the hearing at 3:30 pm. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary charges for the death of four University of Idaho students back in November.

“Kohberger plans to waive his extradition hearing and is eager to be exonerated,” says Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason Labor.

In a statement released by his parents, they state “Let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother.”

Koberger is a native of the Poconos and was most recently studying for a Ph.D. in criminal justice at Washington State University.

Eyewitness News spoke to an old running partner of Kohberger, Schyler Jacobson, who says he was rattled by the news.

“I looked at the picture and I couldn’t believe who it was. It was Bryan Kohberger. I would text him and be like ‘hey wanna go for a run.’ We’d go for six to seven-mile runs at night so when I saw who it was I was just like in complete shock, it was close to home.”

Kohberger is currently at Monroe County Correctional Facility where a judge has denied bail.

