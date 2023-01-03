ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Extradition hearing set for Idaho homicide suspect

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZG7KS_0k1gLRuh00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was the investigation into the gruesome killings of four Idaho college students that caught the nation’s attention. After 19,000 tips were submitted to police a break in the case led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger in the Poconos Friday .

Just hours away from Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing in Stroudsburg. The case has brought the attention of the public and news networks from across the country to a small town in the Poconos.

Police alert drivers of traffic disruptions ahead of hearing

Dozens of state police and law enforcement are blocking off parts of the courthouse ahead of the hearing at 3:30 pm. Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and burglary charges for the death of four University of Idaho students back in November.

“Kohberger plans to waive his extradition hearing and is eager to be exonerated,” says Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason Labor.

In a statement released by his parents, they state “Let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother.”

Koberger is a native of the Poconos and was most recently studying for a Ph.D. in criminal justice at Washington State University.

Eyewitness News spoke to an old running partner of Kohberger, Schyler Jacobson, who says he was rattled by the news.

“I looked at the picture and I couldn’t believe who it was. It was Bryan Kohberger. I would text him and be like ‘hey wanna go for a run.’ We’d go for six to seven-mile runs at night so when I saw who it was I was just like in complete shock, it was close to home.”

Kohberger is currently at Monroe County Correctional Facility where a judge has denied bail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Man, woman arrested in Texas for Montgomery County murder

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Two people were arrested in Texas Friday in connection to a murder last month in Norristown according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, and Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, both of Norristown, were taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harris County, Texas for second-degree murder, conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, access device fraud, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and other charges in relation to the death of Nilson Velazquez-Cardona, 23, of Woodhaven, N.Y.Norristown police went to the area of Stony Creek Office Center on Dec. 17 after reports of a man dead under the Stony Creek...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DNA and genetic genealogy led to the arrest of Idaho murder suspect in Pennsylvania

The arrest of Pennsylvania resident Bryan Kohberger in connection to the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students has brought attention to the use of DNA databases in criminal cases. Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, has been charged with murder and felony burglary for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. According to a law enforcement source, authorities were able...
MOSCOW, ID
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found underneath the Pendora Viaduct

READING, Pa. - The Reading Police received an anonymous call on Saturday, January 7, 2023, about a deceased person underneath the Pendora Viaduct. An officer responded and located a deceased Hispanic male in his 50s. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information...
READING, PA
WBRE

Traffic stop helped in Idaho murder investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Idaho officials have released the evidence they have against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four college students in Idaho. According to the arrest affidavit, key information in the investigation came three months before the murders during a traffic stop on August 21 when Moscow Police pulled over Bryan Kohberger. […]
MOSCOW, ID
WBRE

WB Township standoff over, one in custody

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one person is in custody following a several-hour standoff with Pennsylvania State Police’s Special Emergency Response Team (SERT). Officials tell Eyewitness News the standoff on Marcy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township has come to a close with the arrest of one person. Law enforcement officials say police issued […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.  On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect in the shooting death of 49-year-old […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly found with 530 suspected fentanyl pills facing charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a Hazleton man after he was allegedly found to be in possession of large amounts of fentanyl. On December 29, just before 1:30 a.m., officers say they were dispatched to the 300 block of East Juniper Street for a reported burglary. Officials say upon arrival at […]
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed, suspect sought, in daytime Penn Street shooting

READING, Pa. - Reading Police have identified a man they say is responsible for a daytime shooting inside a Penn Street building. 44-year-old Angel Burgos-Ortiz has been charged with aggravated assault and related offenses stemming from a shooting incident in the 900 block of Penn Street on January 2. According...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown house search uncovers Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street. The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. Drug...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police: Man fired gunshots into occupied structure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots being fired into an occupied structure a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning, January 7, 2023, in the 700 block of North Jordan Street. Police quickly responded and located an individual matching the description of the suspect just...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

658 bags of suspected fentanyl seized, two arrested

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Luzerne County men were arrested and now face charges after police seized 658 bags of suspected fentanyl on Wednesday. Police said several law enforcement agencies were in the 10 block of Beaumont Street, Wilkes-Barre, to execute a search warrant on one of the homes. Police entered the home and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Two men have been charged after breaking into and robbing at least 25 gaming machines in 7-Elevens and gas station across the Philadelphia area. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Brandyn Warren and Antoine Laster were both arrested. During the execution of asearch warrant, law enforcement investigators found five firearms, an ATM machine, and cash. “These men conspired together to steal over $100,000, which they used to purchase numerous firearms,” said AG Shapiro. “My office will not tolerate this kind of blatant theft and violence and will hold these defendants accountable for their crimes.” According to Shapiro, The post Two charged for stealing $125,000 in gaming machine robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

WBRE

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy