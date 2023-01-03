Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.

