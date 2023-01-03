Read full article on original website
Related
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
pethelpful.com
Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
pethelpful.com
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
'Sweet, friendly' dog in Utah needs a home: She's 'quite the fashionista'
Theodosia, a “sweet, friendly” Weimaraner/Staffordshire terrier mix is looking for a home in the new year. She has arthritis, but takes medication and loves to play.
Goldendoodle Owner Shares Destruction After Puppy Mixes Mud and Zoomies
A dog owner has seen the funny side after his goldendoodle covered his apartment in mud.
petpress.net
Adorable Yappers: What Dog Breeds Bark A Lot?
If you are willing to adopt a canine pet for yourself, research ahead on what dog breeds bark a lot. When it comes to the topic of barking, some dog breeds are more vocal than others. Some breeds have an affinity for making noise and will bark at seemingly anything...
pethelpful.com
Parrot's Cute Reaction to a Paper Towel Roll Is a Breath of Fresh Air
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's amazing what pets can find amusing to interact and play with and TikTok account holder @Lifewithbird93 has found a way to amuse their adorable Green Indian Ringneck Parrot, and it's with something most of us have in our kitchens right now.
DVM 360
First baby of 2023 born at Cincinnati Zoo
Healthy tamandua pup sets the tone for the beginning of the year. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced its first animal birth of the year, with 9-year-old Isla the tamandua giving birth to a pup. The sex of the infant has not yet been identified. “The birth window...
Upworthy
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there
Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
90s Mom Makes “Ultimate Sacrifice” for Kid Who Is Obessed With Her Beanie Baby Collection
All products of the 90s clenched at the same time, right?
northernarchitecture.us
Boy and His Puppy's Adorable Naptime Story
Once Jessica Shyba (mommasgonecity on Instagram) adopted a boxer/shepherd/lab mix Theo from the Santa Cruz SPCA, she found him very attached to her family members and especially to her youngest 23-month-old son Beau. Right after few days of getting used to the new house, tiny 7-weeks-old puppy joined Beau’s naptime and kept it as a new habbit afterwards.
animalfair.com
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
If your dog has bad recall in certain scenarios you might be missing out on this dog trainer's top tip
Does your dog have good recall until he’s surrounded by distractions? Here’s a dog trainer's advice to improve this
Playful Kitten Skittles, Who Loves Watching Birds, Wins Pet of the Week
"His playfulness is so cute and entertaining," Skittles' owner said.
Owner's Unusual Signal to Dog for Walkies Delights Internet
An owner has revealed her unusual sign to her dog that it's time to go out.
Golden Retriever With One Tiny Ear Melts Hearts Online: 'Very Own Nemo Fin'
The dog, named Nala, has received thousands of messages in support of her ear defect, with one TikToker writing, "you are perfect in every way."
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Comments / 0