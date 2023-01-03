ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him

Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Tiny Pomeranian's Meeting with Huge Mastiff Puppy Is Way Too Funny

A video of a tiny Pomeranian being far too excited to meet a Mastiff at a pet supply store is going viral with over 1.1 million views on TikTok. The video, posted by TikTok account holder @Mastiffboyduo, also makes some important points about how people expect big dogs to behave versus little dogs.
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home

Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Adorable Yappers: What Dog Breeds Bark A Lot?

If you are willing to adopt a canine pet for yourself, research ahead on what dog breeds bark a lot. When it comes to the topic of barking, some dog breeds are more vocal than others. Some breeds have an affinity for making noise and will bark at seemingly anything...
Parrot's Cute Reaction to a Paper Towel Roll Is a Breath of Fresh Air

It's amazing what pets can find amusing to interact and play with and TikTok account holder @Lifewithbird93 has found a way to amuse their adorable Green Indian Ringneck Parrot, and it's with something most of us have in our kitchens right now.
First baby of 2023 born at Cincinnati Zoo

Healthy tamandua pup sets the tone for the beginning of the year. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has announced its first animal birth of the year, with 9-year-old Isla the tamandua giving birth to a pup. The sex of the infant has not yet been identified. “The birth window...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sweet mama dog finds shelter from the cold in nativity scene manger and delivers her puppies there

Talk about divine symbolism! When the government of Palenque, in Southern Mexico, set up a large nativity scene on the main square, little did they know a special visitor was going to drop by. According to My Modern Met, tradition says baby Jesus is not placed in the manger until Christmas. Local residents were surprised to find someone else in the fluffy pile of hay to rest on, right into the highlighted area of the scene. A sweet mama stray dog had taken over the manger... and that's not all. The locals soon realized she was not alone as had recently given birth to seven adorable puppies.
Boy and His Puppy's Adorable Naptime Story

Once Jessica Shyba (mommasgonecity on Instagram) adopted a boxer/shepherd/lab mix Theo from the Santa Cruz SPCA, she found him very attached to her family members and especially to her youngest 23-month-old son Beau. Right after few days of getting used to the new house, tiny 7-weeks-old puppy joined Beau’s naptime and kept it as a new habbit afterwards.
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!

Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.

