Fast Casual

Velvet Taco adding 3 stores in DFW

Dallas-based Velvet Taco is adding three restaurants to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and each will bring over 50 jobs per location. "Dallas is where it all began for Velvet Taco," CEO Clay Dover said in a company press release. "With deep roots here, our guests have made it possible for us to keep serving our one-of-a-kind taco to more neighborhoods around the city. Our tribe, our tacos, our vibe, and our guests are what makes our brand so special, and we'll continue to deliver our unmatched experience wherever we go."
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Seasons 52, Dreamscape Close at NorthPark

Seasons 52, a grill and wine bar restaurant known for healthy menu items, and Dreamscape, a virtual reality experience inside the AMC have both closed at NorthPark Center since the start of the new year. The Darden Restaurants concept opened in the prominent mall in 2012. “This is a tough...
DALLAS, TX
Corrie Writing

All-You-Can-Eat Heaven: The Best Buffets in Dallas

Looking for a delicious and diverse all-you-can-eat dining experience in Dallas, Texas? Look no further! From casino resort buffets to upscale restaurants, Dallas has a variety of excellent buffet options to choose from. In this article, we'll introduce you to five of the most highly-rated buffets in the Dallas area, each offering a unique dining experience with a wide selection of dishes to enjoy. Whether you're in the mood for international cuisine, seafood, or classic American fare, you're sure to find something to satisfy your cravings at these top-rated Dallas buffets.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth

We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
FORT WORTH, TX
Corrie Writing

Unleash Your Inner Foodie with These Dallas Street Food Finds

Dallas is a city with a vibrant and diverse food culture, and its street food scene is no exception. From BBQ brisket tacos and fried catfish po' boys to corn in a cup and Korean fried chicken, there's no shortage of delicious and unique options to try. In this article, we'll introduce you to 8 delicious street food dishes that you should try while visiting Dallas. Whether you're looking for something sweet, spicy, or savory, there's something for everyone on this list. So come hungry and explore the tasty world of Dallas street food!
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Son Of A Butcher Opening In Grapevine

Son of a Butcher is bringing its buns to Grapevine. A chef-driven concept originally established in Plano in 2019. Son of a Butcher is a slider restaurant that offers over 10 exciting options for customers. With locally raised Wagyu beef patties, crispy French fries, handspun shakes and ice-cold cocktails, there’s lots to look forward to at its upcoming Grapevine restaurant, which is set to be its biggest location yet with 3,405 square feet of dining space.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Eater

All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023

Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

Galleria Dallas | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

One of the best malls in Dallas and one of the must-sees for shopaholics is Galleria Dallas. This mall is one of the largest in the city and has more than 150 stores. Among these you will find the Macy's and Nordstrom department stores. There are also good fashion brands like Michael Kors, Banana Republic and Lucky Brand as well as Club Monaco and Abercrombie. You can also go shopping in the boutiques of the luxury firms Gucci and Louis Vuitton or in the most famous fast fashion brands such as the Spanish Zara or Forever 21.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents

During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Geeks Unite, Here Are the Best Comic Book Shops in North Texas

There’s no doubt about it: geeks rule the world. The days when kids would be shamed at school for wearing a Star Wars shirt are long behind us, as geek culture rules the mainstream and has become the basis for our entire entertainment ecosystem. It may have seemed like...
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

Where To Eat Healthy in Plano, Frisco And McKinney

New Year’s resolutions come and go. We set goals and abandon them within weeks. You might strive to eat healthy, but taking the time to prepare a well-balanced meal can be exhausting. Good thing there are restaurants. Here are some spots around Collin County that offer healthy meals to...
PLANO, TX
Larry Lease

The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for Foodies

Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
