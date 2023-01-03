In both the X Games and the Olympics last year, Hanna Faulhaber was the new kid on the block. At 17 years old for both, she was the youngest competitor and the rawest in both events, competing in both for the first time. With some experience under her belt, Faulhaber is planning to keep going bigger as she prepares for her second trip to the competition she grew up watching when X Games returns in three weeks.

