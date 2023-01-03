ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.

