Museum of the Albemarle: Shannon-Derrickson House an endangered antebellum gem

The Shannon-Derrickson House on Main Street is indisputably one of the most significant houses still standing in Elizabeth City, and among its oldest.

Construction of the house began in 1849 for William Shannon, a prominent merchant who operated a general store in the nearby Cluff-Pool Building. Though it has seen enlargements and alterations over the generations, it retains much of its original character. Directly behind the house are several of its outbuildings, all of which are antebellum architectural gems.

The house was initially a side-hall plan (a long entry hall with two rooms on one side, and a matching arrangement of rooms upstairs) decorated in the Greek Revival style once so popular in the region, and the interior of this original portion remains virtually unchanged. It possesses fine moldings and mantles, as well as exquisite pocket-doors. The rooms are enormous and filled with natural light from many large windows. The overall composition is refined and elegant but comfortable and easy to navigate.

The house is particularly noteworthy for having survived the ravages of war. In 1862, as Union Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s forces advanced toward Elizabeth City, some residents, no doubt recalling the strategy in Moscow against Napoleon, decided — rather hastily — to burn the town down rather than let it become a Union possession.

Accounts indicate that most citizens didn’t agree to this dubious plan, but notwithstanding their frantic objections, a significant portion of the town’s core was destroyed, including the courthouse. Many structures around the Shannon-Derrickson House were obliterated in the blaze, and its survival was nothing short of miraculous.

In 1897 the house was sold to the Derricksons, who had a large kitchen wing added to the back of the house. They also added a charming spindlework veranda around the entire front of the rambling structure. This replaced the original porch, a monumental Greek affair with large columns looking very much like that of the nearby Grice-Fearing House on Road Street.

In the latter half of the 20th century the house became the residence of Mrs. Maxine Sweeney, one of the finest artists ever to call Elizabeth City home. She was a classically-trained painter and armorist, and to this day no local patrician’s estate is complete without at least one of her portraits or family crests somewhere on the wall. Mrs. Sweeney was a regional treasure, and her recent passing was a tremendous loss.

The house is in a precarious state, its future uncertain. Losing this historic structure would be a dreadful blow to Elizabeth City, a town which has already lost so much of itself. Our old houses are one of our greatest resources, and a finite one.

No one visits old towns to see parking lots. We all understand, in a modern world, that parking lots must exist, but I believe this beautiful home is architecturally and culturally valuable enough to keep. I believe many people are simply unaware of this house’s true age, rarity and significance, and I hope that we might remedy that.

Ian Lowry is a contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle and a local historic preservationist.