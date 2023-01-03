ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Need for speed? Leland gives one popular road its highest speed limit

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 5 days ago

Two portions of Lincoln Road now officially have the highest legal speed limit in Leland.

At its December meeting, the Leland Town Council unanimously voted to adopt two ordinances, officially increasing the speed limit from 35 mph to 45 mph on Lincoln Road between Village Road NE and Post Office Road NE and between Post Office Road NE and 0.19 mile north of Post Office Road NE.

State statutes establish a 35-mph speed limit within municipal limits for all vehicles unless otherwise stated. The majority of Leland’s roads have an established speed limit of 25 mph, with 311 roads set at that limit.

Three of Leland’s roads have a speed limit of 15 mph, one road has a limit of 30 mph and one road has a limit of 40 mph.

In April 2021, the North Carolina Department of Transportation completed an engineering investigation that found a 45-mph speed limit on the two portions of Lincoln Road was “reasonable and safe under the conditions.” The NCDOT recommended the town increase the speed limit on both portions of the state-maintained roadway.

The ordinances were adopted without discussion. Following the adoption, Lincoln Road officially has the highest speed limit within the municipal limits of Leland.

The next regular meeting of the Leland Town Council is set for Jan. 19.

Jamey Cross covers Brunswick County for the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Need for speed? Leland gives one popular road its highest speed limit

