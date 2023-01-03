ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NM GOP chair: Biden’s visit ‘political theater’; also rips El Paso mayor

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party and a former U.S.  congressman, issued the following statement on  President Biden’s visit to El Paso along the Southern border: “President Biden’s visit to the border today was simple political theater. He, along with ‘Border Czar’ Vice President Harris, has made […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
