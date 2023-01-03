ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd reels as Charity invites pregnant Chloe to move in!

By Sarah Waterfall
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxlt9_0k1gHdPh00

Emmerdale 's Mackenzie Boyd's dirty secret creeps ever closer in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Turning up at Chloe's hospital bed with his fiancee Charity in tow was bad enough for Mackenzie Boyd.

But things are about to get SUPER AWKWARD when Charity insists the pregnant young woman moves in with them!

Mack's desperate to keep Charity from finding out that last summer, after a huge row, he had a one-night stand with Chloe and got her pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbIjm_0k1gHdPh00

Last summer, Charity and Mack had a huge row. Mack went off and secretly slept with Chloe, who ended up pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, Charity is none the wiser. Not wanting to see Chloe on the streets, when she and granddaughter Sarah collect her from hospital, she insists Chloe moves in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F9lad_0k1gHdPh00

Charity and Sarah insist pregnant Chloe moves in with them, unaware their guest is pregnant with Mack's child! (Image credit: ITV)

Mack's face is a picture when he arrives home to find Chloe has come home to roost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AnYur_0k1gHdPh00

Mack is stunned by the turn of events. (Image credit: ITV)

As Mack confides in Nate — who knows all about what happened with Chloe — will he agree when his mate suggests he's more into the idea of Chloe and the baby than he's letting on?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VD6NK_0k1gHdPh00

Nate asks Mack if he's more into the idea of Chloe and the baby than he's letting on. (Image credit: ITV)

Down the road, April and Cathy listen as Arthur tells him he's got a plan to take on Marshall… Elsewhere, Dingle siblings Chas and Cain are still at odds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E3q1O_0k1gHdPh00

Arthur tells April and Cathy he's going to tackle Marshall. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

  • Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
  • Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
  • Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
  • Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
  • Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
  • Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
  • Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
  • Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
  • Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
  • Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
  • Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
  • Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
  • Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
  • Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
  • Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
  • Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
  • Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
  • Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
  • April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
  • Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
  • Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
  • Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
  • Ryan Stocks - James Moore
  • Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
  • Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
  • Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
  • Kim Tate - Claire King
  • Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
  • Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
  • Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
  • Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
  • Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
  • Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
  • Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
  • Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
  • Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
  • Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
  • Sam Dingle - James Hooten
  • Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
  • Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
  • Samson Dingle - Sam Hall

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy