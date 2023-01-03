Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle clashes with Mack

Emmerdale 's Charity Dingle has an issue going on under her roof in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's all cosy cosy at Charity Dingle's gaff. But it's a bit too cosy for Mack who wants new houseguest Chloe, who's secretly carrying his child , out.

He was gobsmacked when Charity — who's tried to look out for Chloe ever since her son Noah put her through hell — asked her to move in.

With Charity fond of Chloe and with Sarah being her best mate, Mack was outnumbered and thrown off guard when the decision was made.

But he's far from happy about the situation which is putting all the more pressure on his sordid secret. At the end of the day, Mack's priority is making sure his fiancee never finds out about his regrettable one-night stand with Chloe .

As Mackenzie pressures on Chloe to do one, how will fiery Charity react to see her fiance trying to putt a pregnant young woman out on the streets?

At Home Farm, Kim Tate doesn't hold back as she tells Gabby she's just not ready to run her business.

Gabby's been trying really hard and is crushed by her boss' words.

But a pep talk from stepmum Laurel changes everything for Gabby who turns the situation around leaving hard-nosed Kim impressed!

Elsewhere, the Dingles are up to their necks in yet more drama…

