Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle is FURIOUS with wife Rhona

Emmerdale 's Marlon Dingle has a serious marital with Rhona in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's another tough parenting day for Marlon Dingle and his wife Rhona.

The pair are really struggling with April's newfound spiky streak and Rhona has decided that her older confidante Naomi, who happens to be Marlon's assistant, is making matters worse.

A whole new saga kicks off when April takes on nasty Marshall and punches him! Then it's discovered that the teenager has had a piercing.

April takes on nasty Marshall…

… angsty April then launches at him…

… and punches Marshall in the face!

Rhona is utterly gobsmacked by her stepdaughter's behaviour. At the Woolpack, she has another row with Naomi about her 'bad' influence on April.

Rhona has more to say to Naomi, feeling she's responsible for April's new wayward streak…

Marlon's utterly furious to find his wife in the Woolie rowing with Naomi who ends up shoving Rhona over!

As the pair argue again it turns physical. Naomi shoves Rhona who falls to the floor…

But it's Rhona who's blamed by her husband Marlon who's severely unimpressed by his wife.

The humiliated vet is horrified when her husband then takes his employee's side.

It's their first big row in a long while. Will the couple kiss manage to make up or are the trials of parenting a teenager going to take their toll?

Bernice is still frothing with excitement about her new job at the B&B. Her sister Nicola is worried she's getting ahead of herself which turns out to be true when Bernice learns the business is being sold. Does this mean she's out of a job already?

But Nicola's got a plan B for Bernice and suggests her sibling buys the place!

At the vet's Dawn's made up when she's offered the chance to train as a nurse.

Dawn needs a job…

… and is thrilled when Rhona offers her the chance to train as s nurse at the vets'

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.