Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle is FURIOUS with wife Rhona

By Sarah Waterfall
 5 days ago

Emmerdale 's Marlon Dingle has a serious marital with Rhona in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's another tough parenting day for Marlon Dingle and his wife Rhona.

The pair are really struggling with April's newfound spiky streak and Rhona has decided that her older confidante Naomi, who happens to be Marlon's assistant, is making matters worse.

A whole new saga kicks off when April takes on nasty Marshall and punches him! Then it's discovered that the teenager has had a piercing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq5fk_0k1gHbeF00

April takes on nasty Marshall… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFwyf_0k1gHbeF00

… angsty April then launches at him… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XRPAw_0k1gHbeF00

… and punches Marshall in the face! (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona is utterly gobsmacked by her stepdaughter's behaviour. At the Woolpack, she has another row with Naomi about her 'bad' influence on April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFfwh_0k1gHbeF00

Rhona has more to say to Naomi, feeling she's responsible for April's new wayward streak… (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon's utterly furious to find his wife in the Woolie rowing with Naomi who ends up shoving Rhona over!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ogZ5Q_0k1gHbeF00

As the pair argue again it turns physical. Naomi shoves Rhona who falls to the floor… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evwlU_0k1gHbeF00

But it's Rhona who's blamed by her husband Marlon who's severely unimpressed by his wife. (Image credit: ITV)

The humiliated vet is horrified when her husband then takes his employee's side.

It's their first big row in a long while. Will the couple kiss manage to make up or are the trials of parenting a teenager going to take their toll?

Bernice is still frothing with excitement about her new job at the B&B. Her sister Nicola is worried she's getting ahead of herself which turns out to be true when Bernice learns the business is being sold. Does this mean she's out of a job already?

But Nicola's got a plan B for Bernice and suggests her sibling buys the place!

At the vet's Dawn's made up when she's offered the chance to train as a nurse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4FMr_0k1gHbeF00

Dawn needs a job… (Image credit: ITV)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dy7Yi_0k1gHbeF00

… and is thrilled when Rhona offers her the chance to train as s nurse at the vets' (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.

