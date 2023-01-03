ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Below Deck’: Captain Sandy Gives Camille 1 Last Chance – ‘if She’s Not 100% in, She’s Gone the Next Charter’

By Gina Ragusa
 5 days ago

It only took a single charter for Captain Sandy Yawn to realize that Camille Lamb’s attitude on Below Deck was problematic.

Yawn temporarily stepped in for Captain Lee Rosbach and almost instantly found that Lamb was clashing not only with second stew Allisa Humber , but also had issues with bosun Ross Mcharg and chief stew Fraser Olender. As a deck/stew , Lamb complained that she had too many bosses and was being sent all over the boat.

In the latest Below Deck episode, Yawn tried to remedy the situation by putting Lamb in the interior only. But redirecting Lamb didn’t seem to resolve the situation – and Yawn warned her if she doesn’t rise to the occasion, this charter could be her last .

Captain Sandy calls Camille to the wheelhouse on ‘Below Deck’

Despite having her job streamlined, Lamb still pushed back on a question Humber asked her on the radio. Lamb told Humber to, “Wait a second” on the radio and Yawn heard the tone in her delivery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MsST_0k1gHZpf00
Camille Lamb and Captain Sandy Yawn |Laurent Basset/Bravo

So Yawn summoned Lamb to the bridge. At this point, Yawn realized that the multiple conversations she’s had with Lamb hasn’t changed much. “I’ve had a couple conversations with you,” Yawn said to Lamb. “And I heard the call for you to help Alissa. I heard it, I was on the radio. I don’t want to hear the pushback.”

Lamb looked stunned as Yawn spoke. “I hear the radio chatter,” she said. And then issued an ultimatum.

Camille gets an ultimatum: ‘No more pushback” or she’s gone

“Here’s what I wanna say to you,” Yawn continued. “You have this charter to prove to me that you’re in it to win it. Because I promise you, you’ll be off the boat. No more pushback.”

Lamb calmly agreed with Yawn telling her “that’s fair.”

Yawn then called Olender to the bridge to tell him what she told Lamb. Meanwhile, Lamb began to break down in tears.

“I had a conversation with Camille and I wanna know the minute she does push back,” Yawn instructs Olender. “If she’s not 100% in, she’s gone next charter.”

Olender ended up telling Yawn he was “quite happy” with his three-person interior team.

Camille screamed at Alissa to ‘get out’ on ‘Below Deck’

Even though she was calm when Yawn delivered her ultimatum, Lamb began to break down in a cabin. “I don’t understand,” she said through her tears. “How can she act like she even knows what’s going on? Am I going f***ing crazy? Am I losing my mind? Is this like a joke?”

“Maybe I have an inflated ego that’s too big for this f***ing world!” Lamb said. “I have one charter to prove it. How the f*** am I gonna prove it?”

Lamb’s tears then turned into hysteria when she encountered Humber who was making a bed. “Get out Alissa, I’m done!” she screamed at Humber . “I’m serious, get out! Please.” Humber calmly told Lamb she was just making Yawn’s bed, but Lamb was beyond the point of reason. Lamb continued to plead with Humber to leave and then walked away in tears.

Does Camille Lamb turn it around and prove to Captain Sandy that she has what it takes on Below Deck ? Stay tuned. Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

