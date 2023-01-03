ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Severe weather updates, and live coverage

By Alex Puckett, Michael Haynes, Ashley Gann, David Nussbaum
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago



UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Greene, Pickens, Sumter Counties until 8:30pm.

UPDATE: As of 5:00pm, we do not have any active watches or warnings in Central Alabama. However, a second round of strong to severe storms is expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning bringing the potential for damaging wind, a few tornadoes, and heavy downpours.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning cancelled for Clay County.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Clay County until 3:30pm.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clay County until 3:15pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch cancelled for Greene, Blount, Jefferson, Bibb, Hale, Sumter, Shelby Counties.



UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Coosa, Elmore, Tallapoosa Counties until 3:00pm.

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Talladega County until 2:30pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch for Cullman County has been cancelled.

UPDATE: Tornado Watch cancelled for Fayette, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Winston Counties.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Coosa County until 2:30pm.

UPDATE: A Tornado Watch continues west of I-65 until 5pm for West Alabama, and east of I-65 until 8pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Bibb and Chilton County until 1:30pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Hale County until 12:45pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Bibb County until 12:45pm.

UPDATE: Tornado Warning for Hale County until 12:00pm.

***UPDATE***
TORNADO WATCH until 5 PM for western Alabama



You need to be Weather AWARE until 7 AM Wednesday! We could have 2 rounds of strong to severe storms:
•Round 1 will be late morning and continue through the evening.
Round 2 will be overnight into Wednesday early morning.




SPC has placed areas from Birmingham south in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, the rest of Central Alabama is in a level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. We could see a few tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain. The better chance for a few tornadoes will be in the Enhanced Risk, or just south of Birmingham.




It will be a warm and humid day with high temperatures climbing into the 70s ahead of a strong cold front. The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s. When you combine that with a low-level jet stream (wind shear) moving up from the southwest we get the threat for strong to severe storms. They are expected to develop by midday. We could have a little break around 10 PM, and then another round will arrive overnight. The severe threat will end by Wednesday morning.

  
  
  
  
  

Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather warnings today and tonight. Check back for weather updates all day on CBS 42 and our social media pages.

The cold front will move across Central Alabama on Wednesday morning and that will put an end to the rain. We will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with slightly cooler high temperatures in the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be clear and colder with lows in the 40s.



An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. This will bring us plenty of sunshine each day, but it will turn cooler. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Thursday and mid 50s on Friday. Lows will be in the 30s each night.

Weekend Outlook : The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama. This will allow for a weak upper-level wave and cold front to move into Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s ahead of the system. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.





Comments / 0

