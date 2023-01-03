Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Netflix has announced 13 brand new shows coming out in 2023 (so far). See them all here.
The streaming service has announced at least 13 series that will premiere in the new year, including "That '90s Show" and "Kaleidoscope."
Martin Scorsese says "the clouds lifted" on the future of cinema when he watched TÁR
"The clouds lifted when I experienced Todd [Field]’s film, TÁR"
Digital Trends
5 underrated 2022 movies and TV shows you should watch in 2023
PThe new year is only a few days old, and already you’re behind on seemingly everything. Work is overwhelming, and those pesky resolutions are still waiting to be followed through on. Worse yet, your streaming queues are just getting longer, and that 2022 backlog is only going to get more crowded with newer, fresher content showing up.
Popculture
Netflix's First 2023 Cancellation Ends Cult Sci-Fi Thriller After One Season
The Netflix sci-fi mystery 1899 will not be renewed for a second season. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut. Emily Beecham...
Popculture
A Brand New Netflix Documentary Just Shot to No. 1
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari, the latest documentary from Rory Kennedy, has been slowly climbing up the Netflix charts since its release on Dec. 16. The film now holds the top spot on the Netflix Top 10 films in the U.S. chart. The Volcano centers on the December 2019 eruption of Whakaari in New Zealand and those who were rescued from the island.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best places to visit in the Caribbean for families
The picture-postcard idyll of the Caribbean vacation is often true. Yes, you’re going to get those perfectly tilted palm trees and champagne sands. And let’s not forget the balmy sun-filled days and addictive calypso and reggae beats. But with world-class botanical gardens, mesmerizing cave systems and unique geological wonders to wow the whole family, the Caribbean is more diverse than you might think.
Avatar: The Way of Water is now one of the 10 biggest movies of all time
According to Deadline, the worldwide gross of Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed Furious 7 on Wednesday to become the 10th highest-grossing movie of all time. By the time you read this, the Avatar sequel will probably have also overtaken The Avengers, which made just under $3 million more than Furious 7 at the box office, putting The Way of Water in ninth place.
How I overcame my fears as a fat traveler and fell in love with cruises
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Growing up, my dad was one of those "travel hackers." He knew his way around miles and points like the very best of them. So, despite being impoverished and one of many, many siblings, we traveled a bit — nowhere far, just going to New York for school or Seattle to visit my grandmother. Because of the "travel hacking," our flights were always a hot mess.
lonelyplanet.com
Ski slopes in Europe forced to close early - here's where travelers are impacted
A winter heat wave and rain has forced the closures of many slopes at ski resorts throughout Europe, including at Savognin in Switzerland © Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images. It hasn’t been the white Christmas many of Europe’s ski resorts were hoping for. Despite a...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning historical epic abandons the war effort to return home on streaming
Very few of the historical epics to emerge in the aftermath of Ridley Scott’s game-changing Gladiator managed to replicate the critical and commercial success of the movie that reignited the boom, but Anthony Minghella’s Cold Mountain came close in terms of awards season recognition. The writer and director’s...
Letters to the Editor — Jan. 9, 2023
The Issue: Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir “Spare,” which intimately details life in the royal family. I am exhausted by Prince Harry, who continues his career as a victim, despite wealth, wife, family and celebrity (“Prince of Wails,” Jan. 6). Not to mention that he has “escaped” the horrible life he experienced within the monarchy. He continues to bemoan his identity as “the spare,” when certainly, by this time in life, he could have developed a more positive personal identity of his choice. It is shameful that in spite of a host of opportunities to heal, he promotes this tragic persona. Sallyanne Ferrero Naples, Fla. One...
lonelyplanet.com
Stargazing 2023: When and where to see planets, comets and eclipses this year
Prepare for liftoff, armchair astronauts: 2023 promises to be an enchanting year for sky-gazing enthusiasts, with fiery eclipses, annual equinox celebrations and blazing meteor showers happening almost every month. Whether you’re a traveler willing to make the trek to experience the celestial sublime or a backyard astronomer searching for “shooting...
NME
Martin Scorsese says we’re in “dark days” for cinema
Goodfellas director Martin Scorsese has claimed that cinema is in “dark days” with the current state of Hollywood. Making an appearance at the New York Film Critics Circle awards on Wednesday (January 4), the director took his fellow filmmakers to task. Taking aim at films with predictable storylines, he called this theme within Hollywood “insidious” before saying he was left “despairing of the future of the art form,” as IndieWire reports.
