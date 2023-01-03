ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems

New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pa. agencies highlight reporting resources amid Human Trafficking Awareness month

Pennsylvania officials are highlighting resources available to report possible instances of human trafficking for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Advocates and executives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Department of Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and State Police (PSP) explained how to report instances of trafficking at Thursday’s news conference, as well as how to offer resources to survivors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Narrowly divided state House moves slowly to elect speaker

Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers pondered their choice of the chamber’s next speaker on the first day of the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law

Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week

Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

Hershey’s faces a lawsuit over heavy metals in its dark chocolate bars

The Hershey Co. is being sued for allegedly failing to disclose the presence of lead and cadmium in several of its dark chocolate bars. The proposed class action, brought by Christopher Lazazzaro of New York, comes two weeks after Consumer Reports sounded the alarm on dangerous heavy metals in dark chocolate bars from manufactures including Lindt, Ghirardelli and Hershey’s.
CALIFORNIA STATE
