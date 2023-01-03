Read full article on original website
Related
Majority of 16k canceled Pa. mail-in ballots were from Dems
New data from Pennsylvania’s elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county...
Pa. agencies highlight reporting resources amid Human Trafficking Awareness month
Pennsylvania officials are highlighting resources available to report possible instances of human trafficking for Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Advocates and executives from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Department of Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and State Police (PSP) explained how to report instances of trafficking at Thursday’s news conference, as well as how to offer resources to survivors.
Shapiro will nominate former Philly Commissioner Al Schmidt to be secretary of state
A former Philadelphia election official who has told of enduring death threats for defending the city’s 2020 vote-counting against former President Donald Trump’s lies will be nominated for the top election administration post in Pennsylvania. Al Schmidt will be nominated to be Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s secretary of...
‘Anything that’s worth arguing about is complex’: N.J. students must now learn media and information literacy skills in K-12
This week, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey among a handful of states to require schools to teach information literacy beginning in kindergarten. It comes two years after lies about the results of the 2020 election underpinned the Jan. 6, insurrection, and as misinformation proliferates on social media and the internet.
Will a surprise speaker pick make the Pennsylvania House less partisan?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules...
Mark Rozzi is the new speaker of the Pennsylvania House. Here’s what you need to know.
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. The Pennsylvania House picked state Rep. Mark Rozzi to be the chamber’s new speaker Tuesday in a surprise vote. Here are the basics about the Berks County lawmaker, how he became speaker, and more. Who is Mark Rozzi?. Mark Rozzi is a...
Kim Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes to Washington
Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the new president pro tempore of...
Narrowly divided state House moves slowly to elect speaker
Partisan control of the state House of Representatives hung in the balance Tuesday as Pennsylvania lawmakers pondered their choice of the chamber’s next speaker on the first day of the new two-year legislative session. State representatives must elect a speaker to serve as their chamber’s presiding officer, but the...
Pa. to invest in new equipment for career, tech centers in Philly suburbs
Pennsylvania will invest $1.2 million in new equipment for career and technical education centers this year, further solidifying Gov. Tom Wolf’s spending record as he leaves office. Wolf said his top priority was increasing funding for education when he took office in 2015. Since then, his administration has allocated...
New Jersey woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure, 32, wasn’t present in the...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Lawmakers in Pennsylvania’s state House are scheduled to elect a new speaker Tuesday. But unlike in most legislative sessions, it’s not clear who it will be, what party they’ll be from, or even how long they’ll serve. Also up...
Top stories of 2022: Pa. pushes climate measures forward, meets delays and lawsuits
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania took big steps in 2022 to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but the regulations were met with several challenges. The fight over Governor Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn’t settled as he prepares to leave office. Pennsylvania’s regulation to let...
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia. The state legislature, with final approval from Gov. Tom Wolf, amended the state’s drug laws late last year to recognize fentanyl test strips as a preventative, life-saving tool against opioid overdose deaths.
How Doug Mastriano and Scott Perry were central to the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation
This story originally appeared on WITF. Two Pennsylvania Republicans were key figures in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee said Rep. Scott Perry and state Sen....
Gov. Murphy signs law to speed up building inspection times, boost affordable housing projects
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Thursday meant to speed up the process for obtaining a construction permit in the Garden State. Supporters say the bipartisan effort will help make housing more affordable and decrease construction times. It requires building inspections be conducted within three days...
Delaware launches speeding enforcement initiative after tying the state record for highway deaths in 2022
Delaware state police say they will start the 2023 year with zero tolerance for speeders after seeing the state tie its record for traffic fatalities in 2022 with 165 deaths, a level not reached in more than 30 years. Based on an analysis of completed investigation, the main factors in...
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
Popular Delaware yard waste dump site closed after three ‘suspicious fires’ this week
Three “suspicious fires” since New Year’s Day at a popular yard waste dump site near Newark have led Delaware authorities to shut it down immediately. The other ground fires of unknown origin occurred Thursday and Friday mornings and drew firefighting crews to the site on Polly Drummond Road. The dump where residents can drop off leaves, bushes, twigs, and even Christmas trees is part of White Clay Creek State Park and bordered by residential and commercial areas.
Hershey’s faces a lawsuit over heavy metals in its dark chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. is being sued for allegedly failing to disclose the presence of lead and cadmium in several of its dark chocolate bars. The proposed class action, brought by Christopher Lazazzaro of New York, comes two weeks after Consumer Reports sounded the alarm on dangerous heavy metals in dark chocolate bars from manufactures including Lindt, Ghirardelli and Hershey’s.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 1