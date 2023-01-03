ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update

No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so.  Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Bengals earn AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host Ravens on Wild Card Weekend

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ first round playoff opponent will look a bit familiar. By virtue of their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bills’ win over the Patriots, the Bengals will host next week’s Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A date and time will be released later Sunday night.
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in season finale vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in the team’s season finale today against the Steelers after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s win over Washington. The Browns’ top cornerback will try to build on a season that includes three interceptions and two fumble return touchdowns.
