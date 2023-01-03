Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Peyton Hillis, former Cleveland Browns running back, in critical condition after saving children from drowning: reports
PENSACOLA, Florida — Peyton Hillis, a former NFL running back who had his best season while playing for the Cleveland Browns, reportedly was in critical condition Thursday after he saved his children from drowning. According to TMZ, Hillis was unconscious in the intensive care unit of a hospital after...
Why Kenny Pickett’s 31-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens was the turning point of Browns’ loss to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had been in control for most of the first half against the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Deshaun Watson had thrown a touchdown pass to David Njoku and the defense forced a fumble at the goal line against Steelers running back Najee Harris.
NFL cancels Bengals vs. Bills, schedules meeting to vote on ‘potential (postseason) competitive inequities’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The NFL announced the Week 17 game between the Bengals and Bills has been canceled and there will be a special league meeting on Friday to determine what to do for certain playoff scenarios impacted by the decision. That followed a report from the Associated Press...
The Steelers finish the regular season ahead of the Browns for the 30th straight time. How does Pittsburgh keep winning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The zombie Steelers are, somehow, still walking proud after what looked like a nightmare season. Mike Tomlin still hasn’t posted a losing season. And the Yinzers are still waving those ugly mustard-colored towels. As the infamous TikTok-er JuJu Smith-Schuster once said, “The Browns is the...
Bengals earn AFC’s No. 3 seed, will host Ravens on Wild Card Weekend
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ first round playoff opponent will look a bit familiar. By virtue of their 27-16 win over the Ravens on Sunday, and the Bills’ win over the Patriots, the Bengals will host next week’s Wild Card game at Paycor Stadium against the Ravens on either Saturday, Sunday or Monday. A date and time will be released later Sunday night.
While Browns preached patience with Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin expected fast progress from Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH – Mike Tomlin keeps a short patience for talent. Kenny Pickett, the Steelers’ first-round rookie quarterback, has led the Steelers to five wins in his last six starts and orchestrated two game-winning drives the last two weeks. Tomlin, the Steelers coach who hopes to record his 16th straight non-losing season with a win over the Browns this weekend, has been tapping his foot waiting for this version of Pickett to arrive.
Damar Hamlin posts to Instagram for first time after cardiac arrest: ‘The love has been overwhelming’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health is improving every day, and Saturday evening he was able to post to Instagram for the first time since he suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest on Monday in Cincinnati. “When you put real love out into the world it comes...
Watch Bills returner Nyheim Hines take opening kickoff for a touchdown in first game since Damar Hamlin emergency
The Bills’ first home game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was always going to be an emotionally charged atmosphere. But the start of the game vs. the Patriots on Sunday felt like something out of a movie. On the opening kickoff, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned it...
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to watch pivotal Saturday night game live for free (1/7/23)
The Tennessee Titans will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a pivotal winner-take-all matchup on Saturday, Jan. 7 at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern to decide the AFC South. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free trial); DirectTV (free trial). Also,...
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for the Steelers game after critical remarks
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for the Browns’ season finale in Pittsburgh, as expected, and he’s likely played his last game for the Cleveland Browns after critical remarks he made on Thursday to cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that...
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in season finale vs. Steelers
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will play in the team’s season finale today against the Steelers after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury suffered during the team’s win over Washington. The Browns’ top cornerback will try to build on a season that includes three interceptions and two fumble return touchdowns.
