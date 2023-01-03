ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman arrested for OVI at Kroger

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested for OVI Wednesday evening just after 6 o’clock in the Kroger parking lot. While en route, Bellefontaine Police were given the license plate and female’s name, Lesley Frost, 39. Dispatch told officers the caller who reported Frost left the scene after he threw...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
XENIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending

MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
MARION, OH
The Lima News

Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop

LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again

A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

