Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman arrested for OVI at Kroger
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested for OVI Wednesday evening just after 6 o’clock in the Kroger parking lot. While en route, Bellefontaine Police were given the license plate and female’s name, Lesley Frost, 39. Dispatch told officers the caller who reported Frost left the scene after he threw...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
1 taken into custody after pursuit, foot chase on US-35 in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — One person was taken into custody after they led troopers on a pursuit and foot chase that ended in Greene County Wednesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a car that was reported stolen out of a gas station in Union County.
crawfordcountynow.com
Multi-County Correctional inmate dead… Charges pending
MARION—On January 2, 2023, at 7:33 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center located at 1514 Victory Road in the City of Marion for a report of a serious injury that occurred inside the facility. Greg Bunker, age 55, of Marion, had been...
UPDATE: 1 taken to hospital after crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — UPDATE: 10:40 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to a crash in the 5900 block of West SR-55 shortly after 8:30 a.m. According to Lt. Chris Bobb with the Miami County...
2 men accused of breaking into AES Ohio substation; 1 facing charges
XENIA — A Xenia man is facing charges after he and another man allegedly broke into an AES Ohio substation in Greene County. On Wednesday, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received an alarm through AES Ohio about a “terminal area,” Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Former Piketon police officer recently indicted, faces charges in Franklin Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
2 taken to hospital after crash on Old US-35 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Old U.S. 35 in Greene County Tuesday. Around 5:40 p.m. crews were called to Old U.S. 35 near Xenia to reports of a two car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two people were...
Deputies asking for help identifying Washington Twp. theft suspects; do you recognize them?
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying two theft suspects. On December 16, a theft was reported at the Sam’s Club located at 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. in Washington Twp., the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Strict sanctions ordered for man who injured hospital cop
LIMA — A Harrod man who admitted he attacked members of the Memorial Health System police department during a drug-induced rage earlier this year escaped prison time during his sentencing Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Jase Schlesselman, 23, pleaded guilty in November to a second-degree felony charge...
Body found at Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations were suspended […]
peakofohio.com
Man with nine domestic violence convictions charged again
A Bellefontaine man was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge late Wednesday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an anonymous call for a male and a female fighting. The caller explained they believed the female was being assaulted by the male. Officers arrived on the scene in the 200 block of...
Man, 2 children dead in Jefferson Twp. head-on collision ID’d
JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The three people who died in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on New Year’s Day have been identified. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Comments / 0