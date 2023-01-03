Adam Rich, who starred in the enormous hit, "Eight Is Enough" has died ... TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ ... Adam died Saturday at his L.A. area home. The family member would not reveal the cause of death, but a law enforcement source tells TMZ someone came to his home and found him lifeless. The law enforcement source adds ... this was not foul play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO