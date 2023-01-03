Read full article on original website
FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
Watch Miss Universe contestants march in the Joan of Arc Mardi Gras season parade
After the martyred maidens, the judgmental monks and the ethereal angels had passed, a squad of costumed contestants in the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans brought up the rear of the annual Joan of Arc parade. The striking young women were being professionally videoed as they sashayed through the...
Anthony Mackie stars in TV version of video game 'Twisted Metal,' shot in New Orleans
Gamers unite! The wildly popular vehicular combat video game franchise from PlayStation called “Twisted Metal," published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is now becoming an action comedy television series, set to air on Peacock. The live-action show, shot entirely in New Orleans last summer, stars New Orleans native Anthony Mackie,...
Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade
The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
The Most Relaxing Place in New Orleans Is The Singing Oak
Considered one of the most serene places in New Orleans, this 100 year old oak tree makes music. Known as The Singing Oak, it’s in City Park and the best place to go when you need a break from the music and the crowds. The branches of the oak...
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends gathered Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location. He...
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces Concert Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series featuring local and international musicians at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly...
The King of King Cakes Has Arrived at La Boulangerie
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Jan. 6, King’s Day, Executive Pastry Chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will be offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie on Magazine Street. Chef Maggie will serve the famous “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow, and Mardi Gras sprinkles. In place of the iconic small plastic “baby,” all of Chef Maggie’s cakes contain a petite pink pig as their signature “baby.” Custom dictates whoever gets the “baby” must provide the king cake for the next party, keeping the celebration rolling all season long!
Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus
So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen
-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami
MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
NOLA rapper Rob49 among those shot on set of French Montana music video
New Orleans-based rapper Rob49 is recovering in a Miami-area hospital after police say he was one of as many as 10 people shot while filming a music video on Thursday evening.
Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces Grand Marshal and Entertainment Lineup
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
New Orleans Has a 'Hidden' Wire Around the City You've Never Noticed [Video]
This "hidden" wire approximately 15 miles long runs around a large part of the city, and you've probably never noticed it.
From downtown New Orleans to the north shore and beyond, luxury living abounds
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
After epic week of bloodshed in New Orleans, direction of NOPD questioned
A mass shooting in Central City Thursday night that left two people dead and injured three others capped off the bloodiest week in over a year in New Orleans, signaling no relief in the New Year from a 3-year surge in violence that has haunted Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
New Orleans Schools Superintendent Avis Williams took a listening tour. What did she learn?
As she made her way across the city on a listening tour during her first few months at the helm of the New Orleans public school system, Superintendent Avis Williams noted some common themes. Parents, teachers and students worry about having equal access to the best schools and educational resources,...
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
