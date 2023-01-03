ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe of Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal for 2023 parade

The Krewe of Endymion on Saturday night announced Mel Gibson as its second Grand Marshal for the 2023 parade. The actor and director is best known for his roles in Mad Max and Lethal Weapon. He produced, directed and starred in Braveheart, winning two Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director and a Golden Globe for Best Director. He is also known for making anti-semitic statements in his public and private comments. He has apologized for some of these incidents, one of which included a DUI arrest, but has seen his popularity diminish over the last decade.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
matadornetwork.com

The Most Relaxing Place in New Orleans Is The Singing Oak

Considered one of the most serene places in New Orleans, this 100 year old oak tree makes music. Known as The Singing Oak, it’s in City Park and the best place to go when you need a break from the music and the crowds. The branches of the oak...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation Announces Concert Series

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation presents the 2023 Jazz & Heritage Concert Series featuring local and international musicians at the George and Joyce Wein Jazz & Heritage Center, 1225 N. Rampart St. Tickets are $10. All proceeds from this concert series directly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The King of King Cakes Has Arrived at La Boulangerie

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Jan. 6, King’s Day, Executive Pastry Chef Maggie Scales of the Link Restaurant Group will be offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie on Magazine Street. Chef Maggie will serve the famous “Elvis,” a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow, and Mardi Gras sprinkles. In place of the iconic small plastic “baby,” all of Chef Maggie’s cakes contain a petite pink pig as their signature “baby.” Custom dictates whoever gets the “baby” must provide the king cake for the next party, keeping the celebration rolling all season long!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mardi Gras parade history: The mold-breaking Krewe of Bacchus

So Bacchus started in 1968 as an idea to improve Mardi Gras, to add to it and to bring the limelight and the focus of the world on the city of New Orleans. Pip's father, Clark's grandfather, started a Mardi Gras ball back in the '40s for tourists visiting town. It was hula bacchus and they staged Mardi Gras balls and in 1968 when they went to form the Bacchus parade, that's where they get the name from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New hires at Stone Pigman, Urban South, PosiGen

-- Justin Landry is now a shareholder of Stirling Properties and has been promoted to senior vice president of development and finance. Landry joined Stirling in 2007, where his primary focus has been to oversee the economic feasibility of developments and acquisitions. He also manages a $1.2 billion debt portfolio of over 80 real estate loans.
PINEVILLE, LA
WDSU

Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
MIAMI, FL
myneworleans.com

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival Announces Grand Marshal and Entertainment Lineup

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In a press conference today including several council members and other local and state dignitaries, event officials announced the return of the popular Algiers Mardi Gras fest for its third annual Mardi Gras daytime soiree. The 2023 annual family fun festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, at New Orleans Federal City. Serving as Grand Marshal for the 2023 event is recently retired Appeals Court Judge Edwin A. Lombard.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
KENNER, LA

