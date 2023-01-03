Will the Browns philosophy shift on defense this offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!

Read full article on original website
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cleveland Browns fans have to wonder why their team can’t be like Pittsburgh – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – How did this happen?. The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a 2-6 record and a raw rookie QB. They were embarrassed by the Browns, 29-17, in the third week of the season. The Steelers not only lost to Cleveland, they looked lost. The Browns were...
Browns should bench Jadeveon Clowney in Pittsburgh, end his time in Cleveland – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns can’t allow Jadeveon Clowney to play in the final game of the season Sunday in Pittsburgh. Not after what the defensive end told cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. “You’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
‘Yinzer Alert’: Welcome to the only Pittsburgh hangout that shuns the Steelers
PITTSBURGH – In a town that breathes black and gold, one storefront shuns the Steelers. Every Sunday at 202 Hometown Tacos, the Pittsburgh Browns Backers gather to woof Cleveland to victory – no Terrible Towels allowed. To enforce the rule, they keep a megaphone on hand. If a...
Barstool Sportsbook promo: NFL sign up bonus, Ohio special offer
Cleveland needs to finish season with sweep of Pittsburgh: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (7-9) try to end their season on a high note by beating the much-hated Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in Pittsburgh. A Browns win would not only complete the Browns’ season sweep of the Steelers, it would prevent the Steelers from making the playoffs in addition to ruining Mike Tomlin’s record of never having had a losing record as coach of the Steelers.
Watch Bills returner Nyheim Hines take opening kickoff for a touchdown in first game since Damar Hamlin emergency
The Bills’ first home game since Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was always going to be an emotionally charged atmosphere. But the start of the game vs. the Patriots on Sunday felt like something out of a movie. On the opening kickoff, Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned it...
Trevor Bauer’s next stop, if there is one, won’t be Cleveland: The week in baseball
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trevor Bauer once told me that he and his sister used to write poems to his mother. His father would make the words rhyme for them. One time a reporter from another city asked me if Bauer would talk to him about pitching. I told him Bauer would talk forever on the subject ... and he did.
Watch Deshaun Watson find David Njoku for a 10-yard touchdown vs. the Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson has gotten off to a strong start in Pittsburgh and it paid off in the first points of the day for the Browns on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Watson capped off a 10-play, 71-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku to give the Browns a 7-0 lead.
Browns fail to sweep the Steelers with 28-14 loss to finish the season 7-10
PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The Browns headed into Pittsburgh on Sunday hoping to spoil the Steelers’ playoff chances, like they did last week to the Commanders. At the very least, they hoped to sweep the Steelers and finish at 8-9, same as last season. Instead, they lost 28-14 to lift...
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out for the Steelers game after critical remarks
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski ruled out Jadeveon Clowney for the Browns’ season finale in Pittsburgh, as expected, and he’s likely played his last game for the Cleveland Browns after critical remarks he made on Thursday to cleveland.com in a one-on-one interview. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that...
Browns loss to Pittsburgh underscores how far Cleveland has to go to become a true contender: Ashley Bastock
PITTSBURGH -- The Browns came into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with nothing truly tangible at stake, other than their pride. Cleveland was knocked out of the playoff race weeks ago, while Pittsburgh, after starting the year 2-6, somehow was still playing for a postseason spot (needing a win over the Browns and both New England and Miami to lose). The Steelers won, 28-14, but won’t make the playoffs after the Dolphins beat the Jets on a late field goal.
