2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying In 2023 Because They Practically Guarantee Weight Gain

Tamas Pap on Unsplash

New year, new you! If you’re like most of us, you probably have some lofty resolutions for yourself in place–and if weight loss is on that list, it’s time to get serious about the food you’re putting into your body. However, figuring out exactly what you should and shouldn’t eat can be tricky. If you find yourself struggling to put together a weight-conscious grocery list, we can help you out a bit by bringing in some expert advice about exactly what to leave on the shelf.

To discover some of the worst groceries to leave in 2022, we spoke to dietitians Blanca Garcia from MIDSS and Lisa Hugh. They told us that high-sugar options like sweetened drinks and sugary cereal should definitely stay out of your cart if weight loss is your goal this year. Find out why below!

1. Sweetened beverages

While some people can’t get enough of their sweet treats, many of us fixate on tasty beverages rather than candy or pastries. Unfortunately, Hugh says sugary beverages are some of the biggest culprits when it comes to weight gain. “My number one recommendation is to stop buying sweetened beverages such as soda, juice, fruit punch, lemonade, ginger ale, sweetened/flavored coffee creamers, sweet tea, sweetened coffee, etc,” she warns.

One of the main issues with this type of drink, like many sweet items, is the fact that they’re loaded with calories and don’t offer nutritional value. Additionally, sugar in general will frequently lead to weight gain when eaten in excess. “These beverages almost always give more calories than the body needs; they can cause more hunger; and they can put the body in fat storage mode by triggering the body to release insulin, Hugh explains.

If you can't kick your sweet-sipping habit, she offers some healthier alternatives that should do the trick. Try drinking some flavored seltzer water that’s free of sweeteners, or an herbal tea, many of which “have a sweet flavor profile but don’t have calories or added sugars.” Perfect!

2. Sugary cereal

There's no denying the fact that breakfast cereal is a convenient, often delicious meal that many people enjoy eating in the morning. However, choosing the wrong cereal can be detrimental to your weight loss goals (not to mention your overall health). As it turns out, most of the options out there are loaded with sugar, which means they pose many of the same issues those sweetened drinks do. "Cereal is often full of sugar and not much more. If consumed for breakfast, only carbs and protein from milk are provided. No additional vitamins or minerals are found unless they are fortified cereals," Garcia points out. Yikes! That's definitely not a nutritious breakfast.

Instead of indulging in this sugar-filled no-no, Garcia says you should try an alternative like oatmeal. "Oatmeal has increased fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is known to also help manage blood sugar levels with its fiber and regulates your bowel movement." Plus, it's delicious, and you can fill it with any of the (healthy) toppings your heart desires. Score!

All in all, the best way to reach your weight loss goals is through a combination of healthy habits, from regular exercise to a balanced diet. And when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, cutting out high-sugar foods like breakfast cereal and sweetened drinks is always a good idea.