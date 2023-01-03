ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Hickory Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property

42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again

Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
Man Jailed For Probation Violation In Alexander County

54-year old Michael John Trytek was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Alexander County. He was charged with felony probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe

An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Reckless driving cause of deadly crash in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died following a head-on vehicle collision in Burke County on Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2000 Volkswagen was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 near Brandon Road and crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Toyota Highlander.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

CHARLOTTE, NC
Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County

48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

