Read full article on original website
Related
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again
Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Charges
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
qcnews.com
PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
WSOC Charlotte
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
860wacb.com
Man Jailed For Probation Violation In Alexander County
54-year old Michael John Trytek was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Alexander County. He was charged with felony probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Man Trying To Hide From Cops Busted By Taylorsville Police
You can run, you can hide but sometimes you still get caught. On Tuesday, Taylorsville Police went to the Taylorsville Motel after spotting a vehicle in the parking lot that was registered to a man with outstanding warrants. 42-year old Luke Walker Dellinger was found hiding in a room and...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
WSOC Charlotte
Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
WSOC Charlotte
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
1 in custody after standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in custody after a standoff in Lexington on Tilden Nursery Road, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies got a call reporting shots fired at a home. All of the residents were evacuated except for the 30-year-old man accused of firing the shots. The […]
860wacb.com
Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe
An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
WSOC Charlotte
Reckless driving cause of deadly crash in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person died following a head-on vehicle collision in Burke County on Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. A 2000 Volkswagen was traveling west on U.S. Highway 70 near Brandon Road and crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2013 Toyota Highlander.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Assault Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
WXII 12
Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
WBTV
Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
3 people dead in crash on NC-109 in Davidson Co., deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Davidson County Sheriff's Office originally reported four people had died in the crash. Highway Patrol later updated that three people died and one person was taken to a local hospital. Three people were killed in a crash on highway NC-109 in Davidson County,...
Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
860wacb.com
Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County
48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
Comments / 0