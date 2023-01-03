ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Are North Carolina’s cities the least walkable in America?

By Sara Pequeño
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TANU_0k1gE2QU00

North Carolina has sprawling cities. The suburban-esque landscape of our metropolitan areas repels some would-be residents and attracts others. But a viral TikTok posted earlier this week lays out just how unwalkable our cities really are.

The TikTok, shared by user Owen Maupin , had more than 1.8 million views and 220,000 likes in the first three days after it was uploaded. In the video, Maupin counts down the ten least walkable cities in America based on the website Walk Score . Of the 10 cities he mentions, four of them — Durham, Greensboro, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem — are in North Carolina.

Maupin’s ranking doesn’t include all 130 cities in the database, which includes Canadian cities. He left out some of the smallest metropolitan areas on Walk Score, likely by accident or to bring the 108 U.S. municipalities to an even 100. For example, Maupin lists Winston-Salem as the second lowest score, a ranking that actually belongs to Fayetteville, NC.

Walk Score gives the municipalities a score out of 100 based on the distance it would take to walk to an amenity. Then, it considers the walkability of every city block and weighs the population based on density. On Walk Score’s full list of 130 municipalities in the U.S. and Canada, North Carolina has six cities considered. None of them make it out of the bottom 20, even when you factor out the 22 Canadian cities.

The highest-scoring city in North Carolina is Raleigh with a Walkscore of 31.3, making it the 94th most walkable city in the United States. Raleigh falls 17 points below the average Walk Score in the U.S. and Canada. (The average walkability of North Carolina cities is more than 22 points lower than the national average.)

This is not a surprise to people who live in these cities across the state. I have to get in my car to go almost anywhere in Durham. When I walk somewhere, I have to worry about running out of sidewalk - or the lighting on the roads and greenway if I plan on being out after dark.

A walkable city isn’t just about how close you are to amenities. It also means having sidewalks and crosswalks so that walking is a safe option for people. In Raleigh, 255 people were struck by cars from January to November 2022r. Twenty-five of those people, including a 12-year-old girl, died.

What’s just as interesting as the scores themselves (and maybe more concerning for North Carolina) is the video’s popularity on TikTok. The app is dominated by users between the ages of 16 and 34. This is a group that is also more likely to care about climate change and therefore seek alternatives to driving. They are also less likely to drive on average: fewer 16-year-olds get licenses compared to teens in the 1980s.

My 21-year-old sister sent me the video, which came up on her For You Page through the app’s algorithm. When I asked whether this would affect her future decisions to stay in the state, she said yes — gas is expensive, her car is old and she doesn’t enjoy driving.

North Carolina has prided itself on being able to attract the best and brightest to the state, especially to Research Triangle Park. Although Chapel Hill is not included on this list, there are a variety of measures — free bus systems, bike lanes, and the variety of businesses on Franklin Street — that make it a desirable place to live for people who don’t have cars.

Transportation isn’t usually factored into “best cities for young professionals” rankings, but it is something that affects how easy it is for a person to make North Carolina their home. A teenager looking at colleges or a recent graduate looking for jobs may be more likely to consider cities where they have access to alternative means of transportation. North Carolina politicians and business owners need to consider this when they talk about attracting young people to our state.

Comments / 6

Andrew68
5d ago

Stop pushing all these sidewalks! Most people drive anyway, so what's the point? Repair the roads and forget the sidewalks!

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Congratulations, AGAIN! North Carolina Woman Wins Lottery (AGAIN!)

Congratulations, again?! One North Carolina woman has got to have some of the best luck we have ever seen. A North Carolina woman has won the lottery not once, but twice. Talk about luck. I need some of that good fortune really soon. A Shelby, North Carolina woman won $2 million on a scratch-off just months after winning $1 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery is giving out some great news for sure.
SHELBY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Worst For An Active Lifestyle

Everybody at the beginning of the year has body goals. One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is working out. They want to lose weight or live a healthier lifestyle and there are cities throughout the country that are the best and worst for an active lifestyle. As the new year begins, the top 2 New Year’s resolutions for Americans are “exercising more” and “losing weight.” Does that even surprise you? Nah! Even though they make those resolutions 80-90% of people fail to keep their resolutions each year.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn native crowned Ms. Black North Carolina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Chadbourn native Tatyana Faulk-Frink has earned herself a prestigious honor. She has been crowned “Ms. Black North Carolina 2023”, and hopes to bring opportunities for women of color. Faulk-Frink is a medical student at UNC Chapel Hill and is attending nursing school.
CHADBOURN, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower

It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
405
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy