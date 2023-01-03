Temperatures have cooled and tonight a historic mild spell will be ending. It has been a remarkable run of MILD AIR! We have not been BELOW FREEZING in Indianapolis for eight straight days. This is only the 3rd time on record to open the year without one night or day 32-degrees or colder. The last time we were at or below freezing was just before 9am Wednesday, December 28th.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO