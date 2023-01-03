ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Chance for a light wintry mix today

Skies are turning overcast as a wave of light rain and snow moves into central Indiana this morning. There is currently a storm complex moving over Kentucky and Tennessee, which is bringing the additional clouds and a light wintry mix this morning and afternoon. The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Warmer air returns to Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Passing snow showers accompany the first real chill in over a week

Temperatures have cooled and tonight a historic mild spell will be ending. It has been a remarkable run of MILD AIR! We have not been BELOW FREEZING in Indianapolis for eight straight days. This is only the 3rd time on record to open the year without one night or day 32-degrees or colder. The last time we were at or below freezing was just before 9am Wednesday, December 28th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns this week

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight

Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives …. Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 7, 2023

IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin. IN Focus: Lawmakers discuss upcoming session, Holcomb’s …. Kristen Eskow talks with state lawmakers ahead of this year's sesssion. IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers discuss McCarthy vote, …. Dan Spehler...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Person shot on east side in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-on-east-side-in-critical-condition/. Person shot on east side in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy RV Expo is back at the State Fairgrounds

Indianapolis, IN – Happening this weekend, the Indy RV Expo returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Starting tomorrow, you’ll find more than 300 brand new R-V’s ready for purchase! Owner of Mount Comfort R-V in Greenfield joins the show with more on what you can expect this coming week! You can find more details on the expo at indyrvexpo.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

All-inclusive baseball field in the works

A baseball facility in Westfield is launching an effort to make the game more accessible for everyone. A baseball facility in Westfield is launching an effort to make the game more accessible for everyone. Gov. Holcomb proposes starting pay increase for state …. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants a 30i% increase...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote,...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health

Members Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday, calling for billions of dollars in additional spending. Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, …. Members Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday, calling for billions of dollars in...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week's top stories

Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin. IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week’s …. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin. IN Focus: Lawmakers discuss upcoming session, Holcomb’s …. Kristen Eskow talks with state lawmakers ahead of this year's sesssion.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker …. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign up returns for kids!. FOX59 Morning News. Indy RV Expo returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds this weekend. Juvenile...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

