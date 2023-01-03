Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today
Skies are turning overcast as a wave of light rain and snow moves into central Indiana this morning. There is currently a storm complex moving over Kentucky and Tennessee, which is bringing the additional clouds and a light wintry mix this morning and afternoon. The cloudy skies will prevent temperatures...
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
Fox 59
Passing snow showers accompany the first real chill in over a week
Temperatures have cooled and tonight a historic mild spell will be ending. It has been a remarkable run of MILD AIR! We have not been BELOW FREEZING in Indianapolis for eight straight days. This is only the 3rd time on record to open the year without one night or day 32-degrees or colder. The last time we were at or below freezing was just before 9am Wednesday, December 28th.
Fox 59
Chance for a light wintry mix today; milder air returns this week
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick has the timeline for flurries on Sunday.
Fox 59
Sunny skies around today; light wintry mix arrives tonight
Meteorologist Amber Hardwick is tracking our next wave of rain and snow.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in.
Fox 59
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 7, 2023
IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week's session. Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin discuss Indiana lawmakers and the upcoming session.
Fox 59
Person shot on east side in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A person shot on the east side of Indianapolis was found in critical condition after officers responded to a report of gunfire.
Fox 59
Indy RV Expo is back at the State Fairgrounds
Indianapolis, IN – Happening this weekend, the Indy RV Expo returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Starting tomorrow, you'll find more than 300 brand new R-V's ready for purchase! Owner of Mount Comfort R-V in Greenfield joins the show with more on what you can expect this coming week! You can find more details on the expo at indyrvexpo.com.
Fox 59
All-inclusive baseball field in the works
A baseball facility in Westfield is launching an effort to make the game more accessible for everyone.
Fox 59
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County.
Fox 59
Gov. Holcomb proposes increased spending on schools, public health
Members Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration presented his proposed two-year budget to Indiana lawmakers Thursday, calling for billions of dollars in additional spending.
Fox 59
IN Focus: Panelists discuss McCarthy vote, this week's top stories
Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier, Mike Murphy & Terri Austin discuss McCarthy vote and this week's top stories.
Fox 59
Spartz, Carson discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) & Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) discuss stalemate over House Speaker vote.
Fox 59
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between cousins and ended when the victim walked out his front door and was ambushed by gunfire.
Fox 59
Court documents detail Shelbyville man’s attempts to have child exploitation victim assassinated
Court documents detail Shelbyville man's attempts to have child exploitation victim assassinated.
