Woman, 2 boys hospitalized after house fire in central Minnesota
The condition of two teenage boys and a woman are unknown after a house fire in central Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, a 35-year-old Ironton woman was removed from the house by firefighters, while the boys, ages 15 and 14, "made their way out of the home." All three were taken to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in unknown conditions.
valleynewslive.com
64 year-old man dies after falling into water on Otter Tail Lake
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: A 64 year-old man has died after being pulled out of the water in Otter Tail Lake. The Ottertail County Sheriffs’ Office has not released the man’s name at this time. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- One person was rescued from the water...
KNOX News Radio
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
wdayradionow.com
People operating snowmobiles, ATV pulled from Otter Tail Lake
(Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of snowmobiles and an ATV had to be pulled from Otter Tail Lake Saturday night. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio they received a call of the vehicles going into the water around 7:26 p.m. Saturday.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Man dies in hospital after being pulled from Otter Tail Lake
Update (8:44 a.m. Sunday) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that the 64-year-old man pulled from the lake has been pronounced dead at an area hospital. His identity is being withheld for the time being. ------ Original Story:. (Otter Tail Township, MN) -- One person was...
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
lptv.org
Public Hearing Set for Tri-County Hospital Relocation in Wadena
A public hearing for the relocation of Tri-County Hospital’s services in Wadena to a new location in the city is set for next week. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a forum for the greater Wadena community to discuss the relocation of services for Tri-County Hospital from 415 Jefferson St. N to 421 11th St. NW beginning on March 24 this year. With the new location, Tri-County Hospital will get a new name to become Astera Health.
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fergusnow.com
Train Hits Truck Southeast of Dent
At approximately 3:20 Thursday afternoon, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a train striking a pickup truck southeast of Dent. The 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by a 66-year-old man from Dent was traveling southbound on 285th Avenue, when the truck became stuck as he crossed the railroad tracks, near Cozy Cove Road.
Updates in the Lamplighter shooter case
One person who was outside the bar when the shooting happened says McDermott brought the gun into the bar, and the two men got into an argument.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
Unsolved Mandan, Ward County cases from 2022 linger into 2023
At least two deaths in Ward County and Mandan, both occurring in 2022, are still unsolved moving into 2023
lptv.org
Little Falls Area Man Gets 2 Years’ Probation for Killing Bear in Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Thielen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?
I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
kfgo.com
2 sentenced in beating death of New Town man
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been sentenced to federal prison in the beating death of a man on the Fort Berthold Reservation in western North Dakota. U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor sentenced Edward Cecil Finley, Jr. and Kenneth Byron Grady to nearly ten years in prison after they pled guilty to killing 38-year-old Valentino White, Jr. in October of 2021.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
