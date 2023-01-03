ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

As community mourns loss of police chief, his alma mater alters learning plan, offers counseling

The day after Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty, the local school district is altering their learning plan for students.

Highland School District will have a remote learning day today with a one-hour delay schedule.

According to a letter on the district’s website from Superintendent Dr. Monique Mawhinney, the district will also provide counseling services to students who need them.

McIntire, who grew up in Brackenridge, was a graduate of the district.

