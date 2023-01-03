Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again
Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Charges
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
860wacb.com
Man Jailed For Probation Violation In Alexander County
54-year old Michael John Trytek was arrested on Thursday by authorities in Alexander County. He was charged with felony probation violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A Monday, January 9th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Man Trying To Hide From Cops Busted By Taylorsville Police
You can run, you can hide but sometimes you still get caught. On Tuesday, Taylorsville Police went to the Taylorsville Motel after spotting a vehicle in the parking lot that was registered to a man with outstanding warrants. 42-year old Luke Walker Dellinger was found hiding in a room and...
qcnews.com
PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he...
wnctimes.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Ask Public to ID Man
Rutherford County -- January 7, 2023: The Criminal Investigations Division of the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. is seeking the assistance of the general public in identifying the individual pictured in this photograph. Calling the number 828-287-6340 is strongly encouraged for anyone who may have information regarding the identify of this...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
860wacb.com
Cornelius Woman Jailed In Alexander County
48-year old Pamela Logan Franklin of Cornelius was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday. She will serve 48 hours for probation violation as ordered by a judge in Alexander County. Franklin has pending charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and felony conspiracy to obtain property by false...
WSOC Charlotte
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Charged With Assault And Battery Of Unborn Child…Updated
Jalen Jakee Witherspoon, age 25 of Hickory, was arrested Tuesday by Hickory Police Officers. He was charged with assault on a female, assault by strangulation and battery of an unborn child. He is being held under a $500,000 secured bond in the Catawba County Jail. Witherspoon is scheduled to make a Newton court appearance on Wednesday, January 4th.
WXII 12
Cocaine found during traffic stop, search leads to drug bust, deputies say
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Investigation leads to traffic stop and drug bust, deputies said. Yadkin County deputies conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning during a narcotics investigation. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Arnulfo Torres Aguilera, 46, was stopped and cocaine was...
860wacb.com
Iredell County Couple Charged With Theft Of Safe
An Iredell County couple has been charged with stealing a safe from a home in Troutman. Steven Floyd Fish, age 35 of Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Troutman were charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. Bond is set at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
Search warrant: Ranlo cop killed man after fight over woman
A search warrant revealed a Ranlo cop was off duty at the time of the incident and said the altercation between the cop and Juan Avalo started over Avalo's significant other.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Statesville Woman
Skye Mesha Amber Maloney, age 29 of Statesville, was taken into custody on December 29th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with simple assault and is no longer listed as an inmate in the Detention Center. Maloney has a court date scheduled for January 17th in Taylorsvile.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Officers Arrest Taylorsville Man
The Catawba County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 54-year old Brian Clarence Byrum of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was cited for two probation violations and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond of $10,000. Byrum is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, January 9th.
WSOC Charlotte
Speed a factor in deadly crash in Alexander County, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — One person died Thursday evening in Alexander County after a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened around 6:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 64 near Golf Course Lane in Taylorsville. A 2001 Harley-Davison Sportster was...
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Charges Taylorsville Man With Hit And Run
The North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested 45-year old Keith Thomas Holland of Taylorsville early Wednesday morning. He was charged with hit and run/ leaving the scene of an accident, driving with license revoked and driving while impaired. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $2,500.
Comments / 4