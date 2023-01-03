42-year-old Jonathan Corneilles White of Hickory was arrested by Hickory Police Officers in the predawn hour Friday. He’s been charged with three counts of discharge a weapon into occupied property along with single counts of accessory after the fact and injury to personal property. White was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond. A District Court appearance was scheduled for Friday in Newton.

HICKORY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO