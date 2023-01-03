Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
kdal610.com
Duluth Crime Numbers Down In 2022
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Despite historic staffing shortages and changes in leadership, serious and most other categories of crimes in Duluth dropped in 2022. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Thursday to discuss the public safety challenges and outcomes from the past year.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
kdal610.com
Man Dies In Collision With Train
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN (KDAL) – A pick-up truck was struck broadside by a Canadian National (CN) train in Industrial Township Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle was traveling on the Center Line Road and did not stop prior to entering the railroad crossing.
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Duluth Area: Significant Snowfall + Ice Glaze Expected
It appears Mother Nature isn't waiting very long to give us our first winter storm of 2023 and this one will certainly make travel difficult across the Northland. The National Weather Service in Duluth had been tracking this winter storm throughout the weekend, which they expected to impact southern Minnesota before heading toward the Duluth area.
kdal610.com
Two In Custody After A Multiple Stabbing
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police have arrested two suspects in a multiple stabbing that occurred at a home in the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road. Three people sustained non life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident was reported about 3:25 on...
kdal610.com
Game 20: Bemidji State at UMD
Bob Nygaard isn’t one to pat himself on the back. When asked about getting the press box at Amsoil Arena named in his honor, Nygaard sends the credit to UMD associate AD Brian Nystrom. It was Nystrom, Nygaard says, who circled back on a long-standing idea to honor the former UMD sports information director and jack of all trades that was scuttled by the pandemic and scheduling problems.
UPMATTERS
Guy Fieri tabs this northern Wisconsin diner as best restaurant in state
MASON, Wis. (WFRV) – Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri is spilling his secrets about the best restaurant in Wisconsin. According to the King of Flavortown, Delta Diner in Mason is Guy Fieri’s favorite restaurant in the state of Wisconsin. Delta Diner is everything you’d...
