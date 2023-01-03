Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
This mild stretch could last awhile
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice to see some sunshine yesterday, at least for most of southern Wisconsin! Sunshine will be a bit harder to come by today, as clouds have built back into the region this morning with the addition of some patchy fog. Cloud cover will likely...
nbc15.com
Sunnier days ahead!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a week of clouds, the sun will finally return today! A few clouds are lingering this morning but will continue to clear through the day. High temperatures will stay on the milder side, in the mid to lower 30s this afternoon. A passing system to...
How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter
NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
wpr.org
Freezing rain, snow moving across Wisconsin on Tuesday
Wisconsin and surrounding states are starting the new year with a winter storm, which will bring freezing rain to the southern half of the state and heavy snow to the north. Meteorologist Michael Kurz from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse said parts of southern and central Wisconsin saw freezing rain overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel
Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Central Illinois Proud
Storm System to Bring Rain, Storms and a Big Temperature Swing to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois Monday night. Record high temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon before a cold front sends temperatures closer to seasonal norms Tuesday evening. Key Takeaways. Fog and drizzle likely through 9 pm.
northernnewsnow.com
First Alert: First snowstorm of 2023 set to impact Northland Tuesday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies. Tonight the skies remain mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of some scattered light snow showers in Wisconsin tonight. Lows will be in the teens with light northerly winds. TUESDAY: We have issued a First Alert weather day for...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Snow Fleas Are Out, And Yes We Have Them In Minnesota And Wisconsin
After this latest round of snowstorms across the state of Minnesota I am sure many people including myself are ready for spring. I am happy for resort owners and for everyone who goes out and takes advantage of the snow and cold but I am over it already. On a...
Monday update: Where the heaviest snow, freezing rain is possible
After a week of highlighting a big winter storm it will finally begin to deliver a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow to the southern half of Minnesota beginning later Monday, though the heaviest snow and freezing rain is expected Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service has snowfall and...
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state. The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public. On...
drydenwire.com
First Winter Storm Of 2023 Expected Tuesday
NW WI — A winter storm system is moving into our area to bring another round of snow and the first of the new year. Northwest Wisconsin will likely not see snow until Tuesday morning. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix. Stay tuned...
Powerful winter storm to hit Midwest
Another powerful winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest this week. The National Weather Service (NWS) said “intense” snow rates and fast wind gusts were likely for Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota through Tuesday. “A major winter storm is bearing down on the Plains into the…
95.5 FM WIFC
Winter Storm Expected This Week
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The National Weather Service is warning of a potential wintery mess to start the new year. Forecasters are calling for a winter storm to begin moving through Wisconsin Monday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing everything from rain to freezing rain and snow depending on your location.
wdayradionow.com
Winter Storm To Affect Areas South
A winter storm will affect areas of South Dakota and Nebraska today, then track northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight into Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm will impact travel if you plan on heading down to Frisco or have other traveling plans this first half of the week. I would wait until Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning to allow time to clean up a swath of 12-18+ inches of snow with localized areas upwards of two feet. Ice will also be an issue from freezing rain in portions of Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota with strong winds. Here the North Dakota, we will dodge this one, or at least most of it... I say that due to a slight chance for some stray snow showers from Fargo up to Bemidji, where a dusting to an inch or two looks possible late in the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, but most of all of this should remain from those points southward where areas of the far southern valley into Lakes Country Minnesota, could see 1-5 inches of snow.
Comments / 0