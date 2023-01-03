ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Next party up as Bulgaria seeks new government

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s second largest party, the anti-graft We Continue the Change (PP), will seek support to form a minority government and end a prolonged political impasse, Prime Minister-designate Nikolay Denkov said on Tuesday.

Denkov has seven days to decide whether to propose a government, although he has only a slim chance of getting the required support, analysts said.

The centre-right GERB party, which won an Oct. 2 snap election, failed to win support for a technocrat cabinet last month.

PP, whose ruling coalition collapsed in June to trigger the country’s fourth general polls in 18 months, has failed to secure enough support for a minority government with its ally Democratic Bulgaria, raising the prospect of another early vote in the spring.

Denkov, a former education minister, said he planned to invite political parties for a new round of talks over key priorities and put it to a vote in parliament this week to see if he stands a chance of leading a cabinet.

“I am taking this second mandate with the clear notion that it would be a very hard task, many even say it is impossible,” Denkov told President Rumen Radev when getting his mandate.

“Despite that, we are convinced that we should anything that is necessary to form a government,” he said.

Political analysts said the chances of a PP-led minority government were marginal. Key rival, the GERB party, as well as the ethnic Turkish MRF party and pro-Russian Revival, have declined support.

Failure to form a regular government would weigh on Bulgaria’s plans to join the Euro Zone in 2024. It would delay much needed reforms to combat high-level graft and could hamper the efficient tapping on billions of euros in EU recovery funds.

It would also leave the Balkan country without a comprehensive 2023 budget amid high inflation and a looming economic slowdown.

If PP fails, Radev would have to choose another political party and ask it to form a government. If that final attempt also fails, Radev would call a snap poll within two months.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application

STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.
Reuters

Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy

COTONOU, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Voters in Benin went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes.
Reuters

Putin war aims unchanged but lacks manpower, morale -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's aim of seizing Ukrainian territory has not changed, but Russian forces continue to suffer from military weaknesses including the amount of troops they have, the Pentagon said on Friday, as Washington hopes the latest record weapons package for Kyiv will help Ukraine retake territory occupied by Russia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Factbox-What is the Bradley Fighting Vehicle?

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The United States said on Thursday that it will send Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine to bolster Kiev's fight against Russia's invasion. The delivery, expected to total around 50 units, comes alongside a commitment from Germany to send its own armored vehicles to Ukraine and a similar move by France last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

China tells European Union to 'objectively and fairly' view its COVID situation

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The European Union should "objectively and fairly" take stock of China's epidemic situation, the foreign ministry said on Friday. Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was responding at a regular media briefing to a question on the grouping's recommendation of pre-departure COVID-19 testing for passengers from China.
Reuters

Boat with 185 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia's Aceh

JAKARTA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A boat with 185 Rohingya refugees landed on the shores of Indonesia's Aceh province on Sunday, a local disaster agency official said, following hundreds who arrived late last year fleeing desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Reuters

Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy