A new restaurant, bowling, arcade, and laser tag venue is coming soon.Photo byCarl RawonUnsplash. Adult-based arcades and restaurants have grown in popularity over the last several years, as individuals look to relive some of their youth-filled glory days of standing in front of an arcade game, fingers greasy from pizza, and a giant Mountain Dew sitting next to them. While the traditional arcade has all but faded away, these locations are basically the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese. Dave & Busters has gobbled up much of this segment of the hospitality industry and now, a brand new restaurant with even more activities is making its way to greater Tucson.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO