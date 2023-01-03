Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
realestatedaily-news.com
Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands
As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
realestatedaily-news.com
Lee Plaza in Tucson Sells for $3.8 Million
Lee Plaza was developed, owned and managed by the Lee family for over 40 years. The center is home to a variety of long-term retail and service-based tenants such as Stereo Pad and FastSigns. The property has been upgraded and remodeled several times over the years and is fully leased.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
iheart.com
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
thisistucson.com
26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸
Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town
Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
Local mother gives back to Casa de los Ninos through community market
A local mother is using her business and personal past to help pave the way for single moms right here in our community.
allsportstucson.com
Five Southern Arizona schools make appeal to AIA for 2023 football conference alignment
Sahuarita, Palo Verde, Benson, Rio Rico and Ironwood Ridge have made an indication they will appeal to the AIA for reclassification after the governing body made its initial announcement last month of their conference placement for the 2023 season. Schools in the state had until Thursday to appeal their football...
KOLD-TV
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Le Macaron French Pastries coming to Tucson
Le Macaron is opening its first location in Tucson, and expects to have the boutique open come Spring 2023.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening Soon
A new restaurant, bowling, arcade, and laser tag venue is coming soon.Photo byCarl RawonUnsplash. Adult-based arcades and restaurants have grown in popularity over the last several years, as individuals look to relive some of their youth-filled glory days of standing in front of an arcade game, fingers greasy from pizza, and a giant Mountain Dew sitting next to them. While the traditional arcade has all but faded away, these locations are basically the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese. Dave & Busters has gobbled up much of this segment of the hospitality industry and now, a brand new restaurant with even more activities is making its way to greater Tucson.
Ward 5 Councilmember Richard Fimbres discloses upcoming surgery
City of Tucson Ward 5 Councilmember disclosed to constituents Thursday, Jan. 5 that he will have a surgery for back and shoulder pain over the course of the coming months.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman struck near Ina, Oracle in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a pedestrian near Oracle and Ina on Thursday, Jan. 5. The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the woman is known in the area...
