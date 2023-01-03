Read full article on original website
Joseph Putrello The New Jadakiss Of Utica Ny Coffee.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Her Relative Called With Information About Her Missing Daughter. Then Their Other Family Member Shot Him In The HeadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUtica, NY
How Central New York & Micron are partnering to provide US Chips!Big News NowMarcy, NY
mylittlefalls.com
John Kolkowski 1950 – 2022
John Felix Kolkowski, age 72, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022, at The Grand at Mohawk Valley, where he had been residing for these last few months. Born in Little Falls on November 28, 1950, John was the son of the late...
mylittlefalls.com
Sharon L. Polnak 1948 – 2023
Ms. Sharon L. Polnak, of River Road, Fort Plain, NY, died on January 3, 2023, Tuesday evening, at the St. Johnsville Nursing Home. She was born on July 31, 1948, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Davis and Evelyn Mang Davis. She was a graduate of West Canada Valley Schools, Class of 1966.
mylittlefalls.com
Mohawk Valley Express e-Edition January 2023
The Mohawk Valley Express is distributed FREE on the first Friday of each month and focuses on that month’s upcoming activities in the Little Falls, Dolgeville, Salisbury, and Herkimer areas. You can pick up a free copy of the paper at many of your local stores, restaurants, and businesses.
One of the World’s Tiniest Diner’s in Upstate NY Turned 100!
Big menus, good food, fast service, convenient hours, and fair prices. Morning, noon, or night - nothing beats a quality Diner - and thankfully we have many to choose from here in the Capital Region. Some diners are known for their massive breakfasts, meaty triple-decker sandwiches, or pancakes the size...
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone
Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
SP: Schenectady man steals seven snow blowers in a month
A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest.
WKTV
Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Schenectady man arrested after stolen purse investigation
A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
WNYT
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
WKTV
Rome man charged after allegedly harassing people at the Social Services Office
ROME, N.Y. -- According to Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol, 45-year-old Evan Charles of Rome was arrested at the Oneida County Social Services Office in Rome on Wednesday. Charles made multiple visits to the Social Services office without a legitimate reason and was harassing the people around him. A special...
WKTV
Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident
VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions in the county. According to the office, two residents of Hancock were arrested after being wanted in Vestal. Preston Walker and Keisha Wright had active warrants for Petit Larceny in Vestal. Walker and Wright were arrested...
