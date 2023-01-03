ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

mylittlefalls.com

John Kolkowski 1950 – 2022

John Felix Kolkowski, age 72, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022, at The Grand at Mohawk Valley, where he had been residing for these last few months. Born in Little Falls on November 28, 1950, John was the son of the late...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Sharon L. Polnak 1948 – 2023

Ms. Sharon L. Polnak, of River Road, Fort Plain, NY, died on January 3, 2023, Tuesday evening, at the St. Johnsville Nursing Home. She was born on July 31, 1948, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Davis and Evelyn Mang Davis. She was a graduate of West Canada Valley Schools, Class of 1966.
FORT PLAIN, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Mohawk Valley Express e-Edition January 2023

The Mohawk Valley Express is distributed FREE on the first Friday of each month and focuses on that month’s upcoming activities in the Little Falls, Dolgeville, Salisbury, and Herkimer areas. You can pick up a free copy of the paper at many of your local stores, restaurants, and businesses.
HERKIMER, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Q 105.7

Local 6 Yr Old Abandoned on Bus, Walks to School Cold and Alone

Two weeks ago, Fonda-Fultonville Central School District (FFCSD) employee and mother Dominique Boomhower endured her "worst nightmare" as her 6 year old son Cameron was left unsupervised after falling asleep on the school bus. Once he woke up, he walked to school all alone in the cold. The bus driver failed to check the vehicle for remaining children once they stopped, leaving promptly after parking (CBS 6 Albany). The worst part? Cameron was sitting directly behind the driver's seat, so the whole ordeal could have been prevented if the bus driver had just turned around.
FONDA, NY
WKTV

Suspect in custody following Mohawk stabbing on East Main Street

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A female suspect is in custody following an investigation into a stabbing that occurred on East Main Street in Mohawk Wednesday afternoon, which has been turned over to New York State Police. The suspect, 21-year-old Taylor Goodhines, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and criminal...
MOHAWK, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Seymour Ave homicide victim’s identity has been released

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the victim’s identity from the Seymour Ave shooting that occurred on January 2nd. According to police, 25-year-old William Morris of Utica was killed from a gunshot wound to the head after the shooting on Seymour Ave in Utica on Monday Night.
UTICA, NY
WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WKTV

Verona man arrested with multiple charges following domestic incident

VERONA, N.Y. -- Jason S. Tuttle, 38, of Verona was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic incident, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Maciol says the arrest was made on Jan. 4, but no details were released about the incident. Tuttle was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a...
VERONA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various infractions in the county. According to the office, two residents of Hancock were arrested after being wanted in Vestal. Preston Walker and Keisha Wright had active warrants for Petit Larceny in Vestal. Walker and Wright were arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

