Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
SignalsAZ
Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground
Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands
As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
realestatedaily-news.com
Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
azpm.org
Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens
Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
realestatedaily-news.com
Mark Mazda Buys Land for Marana Dealership at I-10 & Cortaro
MARANA, ARIZONA, January 4, 2023 -- Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey of Volk Company and Chuck Wells of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, Cortaro Commercial JV, LLC, c/o Thompson Thrift Development, in the sale of approximately 157,060 square feet, (3.61 acres) of land for a purchase price of $2,095,310 ($13 PSF).
realestatedaily-news.com
Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality
TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
thisistucson.com
The rich stories of Tucson barrios: Borderlands Theater gets national acclaim
When Marc David Pinate and Milta Ortiz became the directors of Borderlands Theater, they weren’t looking to be awarded any national or international recognitions. They were looking to bring rich stories of Tucson’s barrios to life, and to connect with the community in a way that hadn’t been done before.
Local mother gives back to Casa de los Ninos through community market
A local mother is using her business and personal past to help pave the way for single moms right here in our community.
iheart.com
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
azednews.com
Seven AZ public schools selected as state finalists in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition
Samsung Electronics America today announced that 300 public schools across America have been named State Finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national competition, including seven public schools in Arizona. The Arizona Finalists are:. Vista Grande High School in Casa Grande, AZ. Hamilton High School in Chandler, AZ.
Teachers can earn a degree for free in Arizona
The Arizona Teachers Academy scholarship offers tuition coverage for students who agree to teach in Arizona.
azbilingual.news
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistance
Tucson residents struggling to pay the ever-increasing rent may be able to get some relief. The City of Tucson has opened a waiting list lottery for access to public housing or Section 8 vouchers. Either of these will be a big help to the strained household budgets of low- and moderate-income individuals and families.
thisistucson.com
26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸
Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
Le Macaron French Pastries coming to Tucson
Le Macaron is opening its first location in Tucson, and expects to have the boutique open come Spring 2023.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town
Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
