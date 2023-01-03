ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Tucson Celebrates Fort Lowell Park New Playground

Mayor Regina Romero, City of Tucson Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham, and Tucson Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce the completion of a new playground at Fort Lowell Park. The project included new playground structures with shade and an ADA-accessible walkway. “We are thrilled to be able to...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands

As bulldozers and heavy equipment accelerate the pace of destruction on properties owned by Toronto-based Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the Santa Rita Mountains 28 miles southeast of Tucson, environmental groups, local tribes and agricultural interests in the region continue the fight to halt mining operations there. Hudbay is currently carving roads, drill pads and clearing […] The post Hudbay ramps up excavation for Copper World Complex as local resistance continues and expands appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Triple Shift Entertainment Buys 4 Tucson Bowling Alleys for $9.61 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 6, 2023 – The Minnesota-based company, Triple Shift Entertainment recently purchased four Tucson Bowling Alleys. Triple Shift Entertainment already owned ten bowling alleys in Minnesota and claims bowling is in their DNA on their website. The four independently owned bowling centers were all being operated by...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Public Housing/Section 8 voucher waitlist lottery opens

Pre-applications for Tucson’s public housing and section 8 voucher waitlists officially opened this week for the first time almost six years. Tucsonans have until Tuesday, Jan. 24 to create a submission. All applications during that time will be put into a lottery, where they will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlists.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Mark Mazda Buys Land for Marana Dealership at I-10 & Cortaro

MARANA, ARIZONA, January 4, 2023 -- Jeramy Price and Brenna Lacey of Volk Company and Chuck Wells of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, Cortaro Commercial JV, LLC, c/o Thompson Thrift Development, in the sale of approximately 157,060 square feet, (3.61 acres) of land for a purchase price of $2,095,310 ($13 PSF).
MARANA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Tribal Casino at I-10 and Grant in Tucson Moves closer to Reality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, January 5, 2023 -- The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has publicly announced its intention to build a new casino in Tucson, closer to the city center than any other local gaming facilities. New agreement:. Under the terms of a new gaming agreement between the State of Arizona and its...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

The rich stories of Tucson barrios: Borderlands Theater gets national acclaim

When Marc David Pinate and Milta Ortiz became the directors of Borderlands Theater, they weren’t looking to be awarded any national or international recognitions. They were looking to bring rich stories of Tucson’s barrios to life, and to connect with the community in a way that hadn’t been done before.
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America

Everyone knows that when picking a place to live, location is one of the most important factors to consider. The same goes for choosing a place to retire. Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country. The website states, "To help Americans plan an affordable retirement while maintaining the best quality of life, WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 46 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure."
ARIZONA STATE
azbilingual.news

Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol

Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

26 FREE events happening in Tucson this January 2023 💸

Live music, movie screenings, Dillinger Days — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 25 events that are free to attend this January. The University of Arizona BookStores are hosting monthly Story Time Character Hours for kids ages 2-5 years old. There will be reading and crafts, plus the chance to take photos with storybook characters. This month, Paddington will be there.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Joint Is Now Open in Town

Are you the kind of person that has to try every new pizza restaurant, just to determine exactly which spot has the best slice? Then good news, because there’s a new restaurant open and ready to slide you a freshly baked pie. And yet while new, the restaurant’s founders have been around for about a decade now, you just know them by a slightly different name.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy