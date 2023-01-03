ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Sharon L. Polnak 1948 – 2023

Ms. Sharon L. Polnak, of River Road, Fort Plain, NY, died on January 3, 2023, Tuesday evening, at the St. Johnsville Nursing Home. She was born on July 31, 1948, in Little Falls, NY, the daughter of Kenneth Davis and Evelyn Mang Davis. She was a graduate of West Canada Valley Schools, Class of 1966.
John Kolkowski 1950 – 2022

John Felix Kolkowski, age 72, a lifelong Mohawk Valley resident, passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, December 30, 2022, at The Grand at Mohawk Valley, where he had been residing for these last few months. Born in Little Falls on November 28, 1950, John was the son of the late...
