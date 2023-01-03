ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Greyson F

Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years

A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Kristen Walters

Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month

A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Major restaurant won’t open in Maricopa after all

A high-profile restaurant that announced plans to open in Maricopa is backing out of its deal. Chili’s, which said in December, 2021, it would open at The Wells, has reversed course and will not be coming to the city anytime soon, according to chain owner Brinker International. “The process...
MARICOPA, AZ
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed

The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Opening New Location

A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
PEORIA, AZ

