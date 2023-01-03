Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate OpportunitySuccex.OArizona State
A Priest Resigned After the Church Declared His Baptisms Invalid Due to One Wrong WordCeebla CuudPhoenix, AZ
"Please refrain from licking.” National Park Service warns tourists about hallucinogenic toadsMary DuncanFountain Hills, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com
Three Arizona Apartment Communities Sell to Los Angeles Real Estate Investment Company
PHOENIX, Jan. 6, 2023 – A portfolio of three apartment communities in greater Phoenix has been sold to Tides Equities, a leading commercial real estate investment company based in Los Angeles. PaulsCorp of Denver sold the assets, all located in the western section of metropolitan Phoenix. “We were excited...
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Major restaurant won’t open in Maricopa after all
A high-profile restaurant that announced plans to open in Maricopa is backing out of its deal. Chili’s, which said in December, 2021, it would open at The Wells, has reversed course and will not be coming to the city anytime soon, according to chain owner Brinker International. “The process...
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
Return of Popular Restaurant Now Delayed
The return of a fan favorite restaurant has been delayed.Photo byCarolina CossíoonUnsplash. Anyone who traveled over the holiday season likely ran into some kind of delay along the way. Maybe a couple of hours, perhaps several days, but, in the end, things eventually worked out. The same is true with restaurants this time of the year. For one reason or another, new restaurants may run into problems that force them to push back grand openings, despite announcing to the world months earlier they would be ready for business. One particular restaurant in Phoenix that has received a good amount of buzz, thanks to its return to the Valley, is one of those new restaurants that fans of will now be forced to wait a little bit longer for.
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
Phoenix hotel to be converted into shelter for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — It was a purchase four years in the making. "I have a picture of myself when the notary came to my house," said Lisa Glow, the CEO of Central Arizona Shelter Services. CASS officially bought the Phoenix Inn Hotel in December with plans to make it into...
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location.Photo byHemant LatawaonUnsplash. 2023 is just beginning and yet there is already restaurant news in the air, bubbling over from 2022 like the cheap bottle of champagne you might regret drinking the night before. For restaurant goers in metro Phoenix, one of the trendiest names in the business is currently in the works to expand its name to various communities in the Valley, making it easier for patrons to stop by and grab a meal and cocktail.
This Arizona County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker determined which counties in Arizona have the longest life expectancies.
After Scottsdale shuts off water, Rio Verde Foothills residents left wondering what comes next
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — The pumps have run dry. After more than a year of warning, the City of Scottsdale made good on its threat to cut off about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills from city water. Those homes relied on water hauler trucks that filled up at...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water cuts for the new year may be just the beginning, experts say
Experts say few Arizona residents will notice any immediate change to the availability of water in their daily lives after Jan. 1, when steep Arizona water cuts will be imposed on the amount of water the state can draw from the Colorado River. But that does not mean they can...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale man says he was scammed out of $1,200 worth of gift cards: 'Bad people doing bad things'
PHOENIX - Shopping for loved ones can be difficult and that’s why retail experts say you can almost never go wrong with a gift card – until now. Experts are warning about gift card scams happening around the country, and a man in north Scottsdale is now down $1,200 because of it.
