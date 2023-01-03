ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Related
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran's ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine reclaims Kyiv cathedral amid church dispute

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian government has taken the main cathedral of the revered historic monastery from the church previously affiliated with Moscow's patriarchate and allowed its Ukrainian rival to use it for Orthodox Christmas services. The move comes as the long-running tensions between the two...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people from across Germany gathered for protest training and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are "exactly what is needed" for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. The White House announcement Friday of $3.75...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Germany: Iranian held in suspected poison plot after US tip

BERLIN — (AP) — A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town...
Boston 25 News WFXT

40 people killed, dozens injured when buses collide in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal — Forty people were killed and dozens were injured when two buses collided in central Senegal on Sunday, the country’s president said. In a tweet, President Macky Sall said that the accident occurred in Gnivy village at about 3:30 a.m. local time, The Associated Press reported.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pro-Bolsonaro crowd storms Brazil's Congress, other sites

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Richly decorated with golden icons and panels,...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The sun wasn’t yet up in Culiacan when David Téllez and his family began making their way to the city’s airport for a return flight to Mexico City after their vacation. But not long after they set out they encountered the first crude roadblock, an abandoned vehicle obstructing their way.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Palestinian FM: Israel revokes travel permit over UN move

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Palestinian foreign minister said Sunday that Israel revoked his travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader on Sunday awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. The...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
