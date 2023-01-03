ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

News4Jax.com

1 dead after stabbing at hotel in Orange Park, officials say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – One person died Sunday morning following a stabbing in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson says deputies responded to the Stay Suites on Wells Road to investigate a stabbing involving two people. The agency said the victim died at...
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Jaguars to honor local woman for her work feeding senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meghan Niemczyk said she considers herself fortunate to be among a group of amazing students, educators and volunteers who work selflessly every week to prepare and deliver food to homebound senior citizens. As the chef adviser to UNF’s Meals on Wings program, she makes certain every...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JFRD rescues manatee from mud banks along St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called Friday evening to Metropolitan Park, where crews worked to rescue a manatee. JFRD staff could be seen hoisting the manatee from the shallow waters using a crane. According to JFRD, the manatee was caught at low tide in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Josephine brings Italy to Avondale

Josephine is an Italian-American concept that pays homage to the owner’s grandmother. The inspired menu is dedicated to the Italian art of eating and drinking, serving an innovative take on the dishes and cocktails offered. They look to bring a fresh local experience with a big city feel to the Avondale community. www.josephineonavondale.com.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Oscar Mayer now hiring 2023 Wienermobile drivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need a job? Well, hot dog!. Oscar Mayer is searching for its next set of Weinermobile drivers!. The company is hiring “Hotdoggers” to drive one of six iconic Wienermobiles. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels may not be easy to handle, but some are up for the job!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: Woman killed in shooting in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is dead in Jacksonville Heights after a shooting Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. A JSO spokesperson said officers responded to a shooting on Playpen Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found a woman in her 30s with a gunshot wound. Police said she was found lying in a grassy area just outside an apartment complex.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

SWAT called to neighborhood after shots fired, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to a report that shots were fired in the Lincoln Villas neighborhood. JSO said a SWAT team was called out to Gullege Drive, which is just west of Sibbald Road, after several shots rang out. A viewer told...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

