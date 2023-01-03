ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Talent Threatening To Leave With Vince McMahon’s Return

Could Vince McMahon’s return to WWE spark a mass exodus of talent from the promotion?. After a press release shared yesterday confirmed reports that McMahon wanted to return, an SEC filing today confirmed that he is back on the board of directors. Sources in WWE who spoke to Pwinsider...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Ex-NXT Star

According to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is interested in bringing back EJ Nduka, the 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who competed in NXT as Ezra Judge. The report indicates that WWE is interested in signing Nduka after his MLW deal...
Ric Flair Says Wrestling Business Is Insensitive, Talks Wrestler Unions

During a recent NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, play was stopped to attend to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field of play, and was taken away in an ambulance. The incident moved Ric Flair to comment on the insensitivity of the pro wrestling business.
CINCINNATI, OH
Report: WWE Keeping More Vince McMahon Secrets Away From The Public

WWE is reportedly keeping some Vince McMahon secrets out of the public eye now that he is back with the company. McMahon returned to WWE’s board of directors yesterday after retiring as CEO and Chairman of the board in July 2022. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been

Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
Bruce Prichard Names Ex-WWE Superstars Who Won’t Go In The Hall Of Fame

Don’t expect to see the career of Shane Douglas celebrated with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with Andre the Giant being the only inductee that year. On the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard fielded names suggested by...
Kenny Omega Comments On Future Plans, Wanting To Face Shingo Takagi

At NJPW’s New Year Dash event, newly crowned IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega teamed up with newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. The longtime rivals defeated United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare in the night’s main event. After the match, Tokyo Sports caught...
Ric Flair Hits Out At Wrestlers Making More Money Online Than In The Ring

Ric Flair is far from thrilled to see wrestlers earning more online with projects than what they are earning in the ring. Following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE, it was reported that she was earning far more on her website than her NXT deal and reached one million dollars in December 2022.
Taz Comments On The Great Muta, Kevin Sullivan, Jamie Hayter, More

In a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, AEW announcer Taz touched on a variety of subjects, including being an original, his dream opponent, and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter’s recent title defense against Hikaru Shida. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On...
WWE Stock Continues To Rise After Vince McMahon’s Return

On the heels of the news that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE, the company’s stock closed out strongly on Friday. WWE’s stock closed at $84.27, which was up $12.23 (16.98%) from Friday’s closing price. The closing price is the best for the stock since it closed at $84.28 in May of 2019.
NWF Co-Founder & Wrestling Legend Johnny Powers Passes Away

Johnny Powers has passed away. He was 79 years old. Slam Wrestling reports that Powers passed in his sleep at home in Smithville, Ontario on December 30th. Powers wrestled for the NWA and the WWWF, as well as co-founding the National Wrestling Federation. Born Dennis Waters, Powers began training as...
Impact Wrestling Hypes Its January Tapings In Orlando, FL

Impact Wrestling will be heading to Orlando, FL later this month for its next set of TV tapings. On Friday night, the company sent out the following press release to hype the TV tapings:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Orlando For High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action: The 2-Night New Year’s Revolution.
ORLANDO, FL
EJ Nduka Officially A Free Agent, Finishes Up With MLW

EJ Nduka is now officially a free agent. Last night’s MLW Blood & Thunder tapings were the last of Nduka’s commitments to Major League Wrestling. As previously reported, Nduka’s deal was set to expire this weekend. A report from Fightful Select confirms that no extension was reached and Nduka is a free agent.
Nina Samuels Claims Mandy Rose Will Be “Fine” Post-WWE Release

On December 14, 2022, WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract due to some risque content she was posting on her FanTime page. Within a week of her release, Mandy earned $500,000 from her FanTime subscriptions and finished 2022 as a self-made millionaire. In an interview with The Ten Count,...
Bully Ray Says Jimmy Snuka Inspired Him To Be A Wrestler

Bully Ray will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact Wrestling World Championship in a Full Metal Mayhem Match at the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. While speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda’s WrestleBing, Ray revealed that it was one of Jimmy Snuka’s most legendary matches in...
ATLANTA, GA
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match

WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
JACKSON, MS

