wrestlinginc.com

Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'

Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW

Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
stillrealtous.com

Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw

The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Heading To Japan To Support Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has been the talk of the wrestling world for months now and it’s expected that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion will be making her debut with NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week. It was recently reported that Naomi was heading to Japan to support Sasha...
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury

Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?

This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown

John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Snaps During WWE RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss has been teasing a heel turn ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules on October 8, 2022. Tonight, she finally snapped and destroyed a top star in the process. Alexa Bliss took on Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship tonight on RAW. Bliss showed...
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley On His Relationship With Stephanie McMahon, Standing Up To Vince Together

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Foley talked about working with Stephanie McMahon upon his WWE return in 2016, the pair of them overriding Vince McMahon on a promo, dealing with memorizing scripts, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com

Mike Mansury Says AEW’s Production Is More Like A Legitimate Sport

During a recent appearance on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW’s new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury commented on how the production of AEW is more like legitimate sport, what he’s planning for the new presentation, and more. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Dark Results – Episode 177

The following are the results from episode 177 of AEW Dark, which aired on January 3, 2022. Christopher Daniels def. Brian Pillman Jr. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) (w/Evil Uno) def. Axton Ray & Blanco Loco. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) def. Adrian Alanis &...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Battle Of The Belts VI Date & Location Revealed

All Elite Wrestling has announced the date and venue for Battle of the Belts VI via their website. The sixth edition of the quarterly special on TNT is scheduled for April 7 and will emanate from the Ryan Centre in Kingston, Rhode Island. The show will be part of a live episode of AEW Rampage, airing immediately after Rampage goes off the air.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Cornette Clarifies His Thoughts On Shawn Michaels

On the latest episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, co-host Brian Last asked legendary manager Jim Cornette about his apparent hatred for WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Cornette showered praise on the Heartbreak Kid as a performer, but cited his unprofessional attitude during their time together in the...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Announces Meet & Greets For This Week’s Dynamite & Rampage

AEW have announced meet and greets for fans ahead of this week’s episodes of both AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage. Tickets for the pre-Dynamite meet and greet will go on sale at 12PM PT, the meet and greet will take place at 2:30PM and will feature both Eddie Kingston, and Ricky Starks.

