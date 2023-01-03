Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO