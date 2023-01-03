Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible near Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coasts and Valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and the Santa Barbara South Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 1 pm to 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 1 pm to 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
