ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dogs appearance in title game impacts Jan 9 start of legislative session

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7kc8_0k1gAuQH00

The Georgia Legislature will gavel to order as scheduled next Monday, but only for a very short work day with no legislative heavy lifting anticipated. The opening date of the General Assembly coincides with the January 9 Georgia Bulldog football game: the Dogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in college football’s national championship game in Los Angeles.

From Mike Griffith, DawgNation…

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report.

ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.

“Kirby Smart told me that TE Darnell Washington’s leg injury is not an ankle sprain,” Smith said on his Twitter account.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season

ATLANTA — (AP) — Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady had a record 485 completions with the Buccaneers in 2021. The 45-year-old Brady entered...
TAMPA, FL
WGAU

Fantasy Football: Which players blew past all their expectations?

Welcome back, fantasy managers. In this piece, we will be focusing on the most efficient players this season. In other words, these players scored the most Fantasy Points above their Expected Fantasy Value. [For a limited time, get Verizon's best price ever on Welcome Unlimited]. If you are new to...
WGAU

Hamlin in mind, Bills return to action with first-play TD

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills and their fans planned several tributes to safety Damar Hamlin for the team's game Sunday — No. 3 jerseys, homemade T-shirts and even a 10-foot wide get-well card. There was no scripting what happened once the Bills actually...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Nyheim Hines ignited an emotionally charged atmosphere celebrating injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin by returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, and Buffalo clinched the AFC’s second playoff seed with a 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The loss, coupled...
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy