Dogs appearance in title game impacts Jan 9 start of legislative session

The Georgia Legislature will gavel to order as scheduled next Monday, but only for a very short work day with no legislative heavy lifting anticipated. The opening date of the General Assembly coincides with the January 9 Georgia Bulldog football game: the Dogs will take on the TCU Horned Frogs in college football’s national championship game in Los Angeles.

From Mike Griffith, DawgNation…

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to play in the CFP Championship Game after suffering a lower-body injury, per an ESPN report.

ESPN field reporter Marty Smith, who was covering the game at the field level, spoke with Coach Kirby Smart and shared specifics on Monday night.

“Kirby Smart told me that TE Darnell Washington’s leg injury is not an ankle sprain,” Smith said on his Twitter account.

©2023 Cox Media Group