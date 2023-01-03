Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 7 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest 3 pm to 11 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Ventura County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Tuesday. Strongest 4 am to 7 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Cuyama Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Monica Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Monica Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 1 pm to 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible near Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 7 am to 4 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coasts and Valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and the Santa Barbara South Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 1 pm to 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam. Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 6 inches possible through late this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0