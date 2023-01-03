Emmerdale spoilers: A mother's horror… Amy Wyatt fears for Kyle

Emmerdale 's Amy Wyatt is in bits as her son speaks out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amy Wyatt, Moira Dingle and the rest of the killer cover-up crew have done all they can to protect Kyle.

But the little boy wants to tell the truth.

At the police station, he reaffirms that it was he who shot Al Chapman, not his daddy Cain Dingle, who's been jailed for the crime.

Cain used a gun to scare Al Chapman who had been having an affair with Cain's sister Chas. (Image credit: ITV)

But Kyle interrupted and accidentally shot Al who he found arguing with his daddy. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain was horrified when Al slumped to the floor, dead. (Image credit: ITV)

Kyle reeled in shock at the tragic accident. (Image credit: ITV)

Kyle can no longer bear his dad taking the blame and has repeatedly told police he was behind the shooting. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy's heart breaks for her guilt-ridden boy who has no idea of the consequences which will follow his confession. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy's heart breaks as she watches Kyle repeat his confession. The lad has no idea that it's not going to be as easy as just telling the truth. Cain may well stay in jail, and his mums and uncles may end up incarcerated too. And as for Kyle, well, accident or not, there are going to be consequences.

At Butler's Moira's on a knife's edge as she rakes over Caleb's hand in the turn of events, knowing that her husband Cain is furious over his brother's intervention. Was Caleb right to tell his nephew Kyle he could get his dad out of prison?

Cain's estranged brother Caleb has got involved in the saga. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's relieved to hear Cain wants to speak to her. Has her husband forgiven her for going against his wishes by accepting Caleb's help?

Already stressed to the max about his nephew's situation, Mack's soon got another issue to deal with when Sarah returns home with news that pregnant Chloe has collapsed and been taken to hospital.

Mack visits his babymamma Chloe, who's in hospital, and vows to help her as much as he can from now on. (Image credit: ITV)

Trying to mask his panic about his babymumma, Mack doesn't know where to look when he, his fiancee Charity and Sarah pay Chloe a visit.

Snatching a moment alone with Chloe, he vows to do all he can to help her from now on.

Can the pair continue to keep their sordid secret? (Image credit: ITV)

At Smithy Rhona tries to make amends with stepdaughter April by throwing her a surprise 80s-themed party. Will it do the trick?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.